Plans to scrap Super League relegation for top clubs among rugby league proposals

Captain James Roby holds the Super League trophy as Saints celebrate
St Helens won a record-breaking fourth successive Super League Grand Final on Saturday, beating Leeds Rhinos

Relegation would be scrapped for 'Category A' Super League clubs under proposals made by sports management company IMG after the sport's "most comprehensive consultation ever".

Rugby league's strategic partner has proposed that top-flight clubs meet on and off-field criteria to be guaranteed their place in the league.

Among the other proposals is a joined-up calendar with international matches.

There is also a push for a strategy to boost the women's and girls' games.

Not all of the clubs involved in Super League would necessarily be Category A graded, with highest-ranked Category B clubs making up the division.

Those clubs' performance, in terms of on-field and off-field criteria, would be monitored on a yearly basis to decide which clubs made up the elite Super League, as it is presently known.

The remaining clubs would fill the second and third tier divisions, currently the Championship and League One - with clubs continuing to move between those leagues.

Rugby league and a form of licencing is no new concept, with Super League handing out three-year licences to clubs in 2009 before a period of reapplication, lasting until the 2015 season - when promotion and relegation returned.

The number of overseas clubs, such as French sides Catalans Dragons and Toulouse - who were both in the 2022 Super League - would also be capped under the plans, and standards imposed to support growth domestically.

Clubs will have chance to provide feedback on the proposals at a meeting on 13 October.

Other recommendations by IMG include:

  • A re-positioned calendar which optimises flow, narrative and engagement, incorporating regular "peaks" of interest and a compelling season climax.
  • Operations to be centralised where this can maximise efficiencies and drive incremental revenue (e.g. ticketing and digital infrastructure).
  • A new brand strategy to be introduced and aligned with the above commercial strategy.

'Recognition of need for significant changes' - what key stakeholders said

Simon Johnson, chair of the Rugby Football League:

"This is a significant day in terms of setting out a new path for the sport.

"It is very much a direction of travel in these top-line recommendations, with significant layers of detail still to be worked through.

"But these proposals contain both a recognition of the need to make significant changes to address a range of challenges facing the sport at all levels, and recommendations for those changes which have the potential to transform the approach, mood and reality of rugby league in the UK and beyond."

Ken Davy, chair of Super League:

"Founded solidly on the realignment of Super League and the RFL this has been an all-encompassing process conducted by IMG, with all of the key stakeholders within the sport playing important roles in it.

"We would like to thank the clubs, broadcasters, commercial partners and supporters that have contributed to IMG's recommendations, which set out a new future for Rugby League and can take it in a bold and positive direction.

"At Super League we look forward to the next stage of this comprehensive process, working towards providing further updates that will map out the sport's long-term future."

IMG vice-president Matt Dwyer:

"Having now had the opportunity to dive deeper into the sport, including through consultations with all key stakeholders of the game, our excitement for this 12-year strategic partnership and what can be achieved has only increased.

"We have a unique opportunity to alter the growth trajectory of the sport and we believe the recommendations we have presented today will provide the foundation for that growth and attract new investment into the game."

Comments

Join the conversation

54 comments

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:40

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Tim Probert, today at 15:38

    The medium term plan is to only have 'A' grade clubs in Super League (if it'll still be called Super League) and then expand from 12 to 14. Aspirational 'Bs' will have to become 'As'.

    A race to the top and a good move.

    • Reply posted by BarnsleyGull, today at 15:40

      BarnsleyGull replied:
      Wait till you see the gradings perhaps before you pass judgement.........

  • Comment posted by TheGallons, today at 15:33

    No P&R means a lot of dead rubbers. Who wants to (pay to) watch those?

  • Comment posted by rjaggar, today at 15:33

    American 'partner', American ideas. It's hardly surprising.....

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:37

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      I wonder where they got these ideas from when none of the clubs are owned by Americans

  • Comment posted by gobby howrongur, today at 15:31

    No no and no , I’m losing my love for this game already with the slyness that is creeping into the game forward Passes, feigning injuries, a lot of poor referees etc this would be the final nail for me. All teams have to involved in relegation surely.

    • Reply posted by kimosabi, today at 15:41

      kimosabi replied:
      I think a lot of people are losing their love for the game. I much prefer to watch premiership RU.

  • Comment posted by Barryn7, today at 15:29

    Never a good idea, it'll get boring like all the other franchise sports with the same teams in it

  • Comment posted by kayvee, today at 15:28

    Really disappointing stance - as a Leeds fan I assume we are safe, but part of the excitement each season is watching larger clubs struggle. We did in 2016, Warrington this year - adds to the interest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 15:26

    Not sure if that's a good idea although they did seem to help Wakefield stay up this year. They already do this in the Premier League with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Man City, Man Utd and Spurs and it's caused all the games between them 6 to be 0-0 draws

    • Reply posted by BarnsleyGull, today at 15:39

      BarnsleyGull replied:
      Actually, Wakefield helped themselves to staying up this year. Won 5 of the last 7 games including beatin Saints and Wigan.
      Thats why they finished above Warrington....

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:25

    So what they are saying is that we are lagging behind Australia and New Zealand and that we must closed the gap if England want to win the Rugby League World Cup in the near future

  • Comment posted by ruweller, today at 15:25

    Didn't realise the WEF were running rugby league as well.

  • Comment posted by WIRES OUR YEAR, today at 15:25

    "ITS OUR YEAR...NEXT YEAR" !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Tackle, today at 15:24

    When there is no fear of relegation, there is no fear of failure and no viable competition. That’s not sport.

    • Reply posted by Big col, today at 15:28

      Big col replied:
      So is the NRL not competitive?

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 15:24

    Worst team stays in the Super League. Who was the brainless bozo who came up with that idea

  • Comment posted by WIRES OUR YEAR, today at 15:24

    i say "SCRAP" the grand final!...who finishes top wins the league!...stops these so called big clubs from fielding reserve teams at the end of the season and potentially sending a club to relegation just because they want to rest the whole team!!..as SAINTS DID!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 15:23

    Absolute joke

  • Comment posted by Dominic, today at 15:23

    Toulouse - a rare expansion success who unfortunately for Super League and French Rugby League failed to stay up - are thrown to the dogs in these recommendations!

  • Comment posted by Hello, today at 15:22

    Did I miss something! No mention of players needs. I never liked the Easter games yet this year, was it worse? Unfair on players.
    Were injuries higher this year? I suspect so.
    Is it right to protect the big teams? I dont think so but if they want a better competition then “smaller” clubs MUST grow and fast. Dare I say mergers???
    Can anyone see Batley in SL? Lovely club too.
    More talks please!

    • Reply posted by Big col, today at 15:30

      Big col replied:
      You do realise they have already scrapped the double fixtures over Easter dont you kid.

  • Comment posted by saggyfox, today at 15:22

    When you watch the talentless, one dimensional amateur's who play in the Super League you question how long it can last. Every game in the Rugby Union English Prem this weekend was a higher standard than any of the SL games all year.... Is this the last attempt to save a sinking ship? Best case scenario would be making it a kind of Super 6 or 8 league and admitting Semi-Pro is best for the rest.

    • Reply posted by Big col, today at 15:30

      Big col replied:
      Ho dear..... so many wrong opinions in one post.
      .

  • Comment posted by Jon, today at 15:21

    This I just happened in American soccer. DC Utd were valued at $800M mainly because relegation is off the table and the commercial risk from revenue loss is removed.

    They will spin it 100 different ways, but this is all about £££ and bad for sport.

  • Comment posted by Dave Harris, today at 15:21

    You might as well not bother with relegation at all, if only the smaller clubs can get relegated. What incentive do any of the bigger clubs have once they are struggling? Very much seems to be pandering to the richest, not developing clubs with aspirations to become strong.

