Euan Aitken is one of five Australia-based players in Scotland's World Cup squad

Scotland have named four National Rugby League players in their squad for the forthcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Forward Euan Aitken, who is joining new NRL club Dolphins next season after leaving New Zealand Warriors, is back after missing the 2017 tournament.

Luke Bain of Parramatta, Brisbane's Logan Bayliss-Brow and Bailey Hayward from Canterbury have also been chosen in coach Nathan Graham's 24-man group.

Kyle Schneider of semi-professional side Mackay Cutters is included too.

Aitken is the only one of the five Australia-based contingent to have earned a cap.

The tournament, hosted by England, begins on 15 October.

Other experienced players in the squad include Salford Red Devils' Ryan Brierley, Kane Linnett of Hull KR, Toulouse back Matty Russell and St Helens forward James Bell.

As expected, Hull KR full-back Lachlan Coote is not included because of injury. Danny Addy, Callum McLelland and Canterbury Bulldogs' Aaron Schoupp are also sidelined.

Scotland open their World Cup campaign against Italy in Newcastle on 16 October. They also face reigning champions Australia and Fiji in Group B.

Scotland World Cup squad

Charlie Emslie, Shane Toal (Barrow Raiders), Keiran Buchanan (Batley Bulldogs), Logan Bayliss-Brow (Brisbane Broncos), Bailey Hayward (Caterbury Bulldogs), Davey Dixon, Dale Ferguson (Dewsbury Rams), Lewis Clarke (Edinburgh Eagles), Ben Hellewell (Featherstone Rovers), Lachlan Walmsley (Halifax Panthers), Kane Linnett (Hull KR), Calum Gahan, Alex Walker (London Broncos), Kyle Schneider (Mackay Cutters), Euan Aitken (New Zealand Warriors), Luke Bain (Parramatta Eels), Ryan Brierley, Sam Luckley (Salford Red Devils), Bayley Liu (Sheffield Eagles), James Bell (St Helens), Matty Russell (Toulouse), Liam Hood (Wakefield), Guy Graham (Whitehaven RLFC), Jack Teanby (York City Knights).