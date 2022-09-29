Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Half-back Keary won two caps for Australia in 2018

Former Australia international Luke Keary and ex-England star Richie Myler are in Ireland's 24-man squad for the upcoming Rugby League World Cup.

Sydney Roosters half-back Keary qualifies for Ireland through his father.

Myler has switched international allegiance, having won eight caps for England.

Ireland will be captained by Hull KR prop George King, with their campaign starting against Jamaica on 16 October.

They will then face Lebanon on 23 October before their final pool stage match against Group C favourites New Zealand five days later. The top two will advance to the quarter-finals.

Keary, 30 - who has made 174 appearances in the National Rugby League and played twice for Australia in 2018 - is among 15 players in line to make their Ireland debut in the tournament, and one of the five to ply his trade in the NRL.

Props Jaimin Jolliffe and James Hasson will bring power to the pack with Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs' Josh Cook and West Tigers youngster Henry O'Kane also included.

Twelve of Ged Corcoran's squad come from the Super League including 32-year-old Myler and James Bentley, both of whom started for Leeds Rhinos in last weekend's Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Ireland World Cup squad

James Bentley, Richie Myler (Leeds Rhinos), Kenan Brand, Ed Chamberlain (Leigh Centurions), Liam Byrne, James McDonnell (Wigan Warriors), Josh Cook (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Frankie Halton, George King (capt), Louis Senior (Hull KR), James Hasson (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Jaimin Jolliffe (Gold Coast Titans), Luke Keary (Sydney Roosters), Joe Keyes (Halifax Panthers), Toby King, Robbie Mulhern (Warrington Wolves), Ben Mathiou (Featherstone Rovers), Ronan Michael, Brendan O'Hagan (York City Knights), Dan Norman (St Helens), Henry O'Kane (West Tigers), Harry Rushton, Innes Senior (Huddersfield Giants), Michael Ward (Batley Bulldogs).