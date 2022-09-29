Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Host: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

St Helens duo Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have been ruled out of England's 24-man squad for the World Cup because of injury concerns.

Percival had been out for four months with a knee injury but scored a try for Saints in Saturday's Grand Final win.

Lomax has been playing with a biceps injury since April but won the man-of-the-match award at Old Trafford.

Herbie Farnworth and Kallum Watkins will be included when head coach Shaun Wane confirms his full squad on Friday.

World Cup hosts England start their campaign in the delayed 2021 tournament against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

Uncapped Farnworth, 22, scored 10 tries in 12 appearances in the opening weeks of the NRL season for Australian side Brisbane Broncos, but has not played since June after sustaining a biceps injury.

The Lancashire-born centre spent time as a schoolboy with Manchester United before focusing on rugby league and moving to Australia as a teenager.

Salford's Watkins was part of the England team which finished runners-up to Australia under previous coach Wayne Bennett in 2017.

More to follow.