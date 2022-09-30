Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Victor Radley is a two-time NRL Grand Final winner with Sydney Roosters

Rugby League World Cup 2021 on the BBC Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Uncapped NRL-based duo Dom Young and Victor Radley have been named in England's Rugby League World Cup squad.

Newcastle Knights winger Young, 21, and Sydney Roosters forward Radley, 24, are among six players in the 24-man squad yet to make their England debuts.

Head coach Shaun Wane has selected five players from Super League champions St Helens and six from NRL clubs.

Hosts England, led by Catalans full-back Sam Tomkins, open the World Cup against Samoa on Saturday, 15 October.

They are alongside France and World Cup debutants Greece in Group A.

England will play Fiji, semi-finalists at each of the past three World Cups, in a warm-up fixture at Salford's AJ Bell Stadium on Friday, 7 October, before kicking off their home tournament eight days later at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

The inclusion of Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth was revealed on Thursday, with the forward trio of Tom Burgess, Elliott Whitehead and Luke Thompson making up the remainder of England's Australia-based contingent.

Lancashire-born Farnworth, 22, spent time with Manchester United as a schoolboy before switching his focus to rugby league and moving to Australia to link up with the Broncos.

Dom Young has scored 18 tries in 26 NRL appearances since moving to Newcastle Knights from Huddersfield Giants

Former Huddersfield Giants winger Young is another England-born prospect to break through and impress on the NRL stage, scoring 14 tries in 20 outings for the Knights this season.

He was eligible to represent Jamaica, who have named his brother Alex in their World Cup squad, but Young confirmed earlier this month that he wished to play for England.

Radley, although born and raised in Australia, qualifies for England through his father, who is from Sheffield.

The loose forward has twice appeared in Grand Final victories for Sydney Roosters.

There are also call-ups for uncapped Salford pair Andy Ackers and Marc Sneyd, who are rewarded for their part in helping the Red Devils to the Super League semi-finals, while Wigan's Kai Pearce-Paul is the other player selected who is yet to feature in a match for the national team.

Experienced Huddersfield prop Chris Hill is also included for a third World Cup campaign with England.

It was confirmed on Thursday that St Helens' Super League Grand Final winners Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival would not be included because of injury concerns.

Injuries had already robbed Wane of more probable selections if fit, including Saints prop Alex Walmsley and Leeds centre Harry Newman, while Wigan's Liam Farrell missed the domestic run-in with a knee problem and has also not been selected.

Eight of the squad that were beaten finalists under Wayne Bennett in 2017 are included in the forthcoming World Cup, which was postponed by 12 months after Australia and New Zealand pulled out in 2021 citing "player welfare and safety concerns" relating to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wane was confirmed as Bennett's successor in February 2020, but the effects of the pandemic on the sporting calendar have meant the former Wigan coach has taken charge of just three matches since his appointment.

"After so many conversations with the players over the last two years, it's exciting for all of us to be getting ready to go into camp for a home World Cup," said Wane.

"The mood of the players and staff is fantastic. The opening match against Samoa in Newcastle is going to be a massive occasion, and I know English rugby league fans and the sporting public will get behind us."

England squad: Sam Tomkins (Catalans Dragons, captain), Andy Ackers (Salford Red Devils), Joe Batchelor (St Helens), John Bateman (Wigan Warriors), Tom Burgess (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Mike Cooper (Wigan Warriors), Herbie Farnworth (Brisbane Broncos), Ryan Hall (Hull KR), Chris Hill (Huddersfield Giants), Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees, Tommy Makinson (all St Helens), Michael McIlorum, Mike McMeeken (both Catalans Dragons), Mikolaj Oledzki (Leeds Rhinos), Kai Pearce-Paul (Wigan Warriors), Victor Radley (Sydney Roosters), Marc Sneyd (Salford Red Devils), Luke Thompson (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Kallum Watkins (Salford Red Devils), Jack Welsby (St Helens), Elliott Whitehead (Canberra Raiders), George Williams (Warrington Wolves), Dom Young (Newcastle Knights).