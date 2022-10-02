Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Tedesco is the captain of Sydney and New South Wales

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Australia coach Mal Meninga has named 13 uncapped players in his squad as they chase a third men's Rugby League World Cup title in a row.

The Kangaroos beat England in the 2017 final but have only played four Tests since with their last match a shock loss to Tonga three years ago.

Sydney Roosters full-back James Tedesco, who represented Italy at the last two World Cups, captains the side.

Australia start their campaign against Fiji in Leeds on Saturday 15 October.

They follow that with pool games against Scotland and Italy.

"I don't think there is a higher honour in the game and when Mal gave me the call, I was pretty speechless and proud of myself," said Tedesco.

"I know it is a big task, but I am looking forward to it. I think running out as captain with the Australian jersey on is going to be a very proud moment."

The squad features just five players who won the trophy five years ago - Melbourne half-back Cameron Munster, North Queensland centre Valentine Holmes, Manly forward Jake Trbojevic, St George Illawarra half-back Ben Hunt and Paramatta prop Reagan Campbell-Gillard.

NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers are represented by Isaah Yeo, Nathan Cleary and Liam Martin but there is no place for Dylan Edwards, who was player of the match in Sunday's winner over Parramatta Eels.

Edwards is one of three players on standby along with Cronulla half-back Nicho Hynes, who won the Dally M medal for the NRL player of the season.

Australia squad: Josh Addo-Carr, Matt Burton (Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs), Reagan Campbell-Gillard (Parramatta Eels), Patrick Carrigan (Brisbane Broncos), Daly Cherry-Evans, Jake Trbojevic (Manly Warringah Sea Eagles), Nathan Cleary, Liam Martin, Isaah Yeo (Penrith Panthers), Lindsay Collins, Angus Crichton, James Tedesco (c) (Sydney Roosters), Reuben Cotter, Valentine Holmes, Jeremiah Nanai, Murray Taulagi (North Queensland Cowboys), Tino Fa'asuamaleaui (Gold Coast Titans), Campbell Graham, Latrell Mitchell, Cameron Murray (South Sydney Rabbitohs), Harry Grant, Cameron Munster (Melbourne Storm), Ben Hunt (St George Illawarra Dragons), Jack Wighton (Canberra Raiders)

Standby players: Dylan Edwards (Penrith Panthers), Nicho Hynes (Cronulla Sharks), Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs)