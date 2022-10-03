Muizz Mustapha: Castleford Tigers sign prop on one-year deal from Leeds Rhinos
Castleford Tigers have signed prop forward Muizz Mustapha on a one-year contract from fellow Super League side Leeds Rhinos.
The 22-year-old's stay with the Rhinos came to an end at the conclusion of the 2022 Super League season.
He made a total of six appearances for Leeds in 2022 as well as playing eight times during a spell on loan with Championship side Bradford Bulls.
"It's a new chapter and I can't wait to see what the future holds," he said.
"I've been at Leeds since I was a kid so it's a whole new environment. I want to play as many games as I can.
"I think over the past few years I've struggled to cement my place in the first team and have a good run of games - I want to be playing every week and get some good experience under my belt."
Mustapha's deal has the option of a further year in the club's favour.