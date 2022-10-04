Sean Long: Featherstone Rovers appoint Leeds Rhinos assistant as head coach
Featherstone Rovers have appointed Sean Long as head coach.
The 46-year-old has spent the past two seasons working as an assistant at Leeds Rhinos.
Long replaces Brian McDermott after the ex-Rhinos coach resigned last month after they lost to Batley in the Championship play-offs.
Chairman Mark Campbell told the club website: "Sean brings a wealth of experience from a glittering playing career and over 10 years as a coach."
Long will join up with Fev after the World Cup, where he is working as an assistant for France.