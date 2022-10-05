Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Paul Wellens has also worked on the England coaching staff

St Helens have appointed club legend Paul Wellens as their new head coach on a two-year deal.

The 42-year-old made 495 appearances for Saints as a player before moving on to the coaching staff in 2015.

He replaces Kristian Woolf after he left his position to take up a role in his native Australia.

Woolf's last game was the Grand Final win over Leeds, a victory that saw Saints crowned Super League champions for the fourth successive season.

Wellens will be assisted by former Catalans Dragons head coach and current France boss Laurent Frayssinous, who has also signed a two-year deal.

"I am immensely proud to be named head coach of a club like this. Given the fact it is a club that I hold very close to my heart and one that I have been involved with all my life, it is a huge privilege and a huge honour for me," Wellens told the club website. external-link

"I have worked with some great coaches who have been hugely successful and I have had some wonderful experiences along the way too. I have learnt a lot I will lean on those experiences as I take the reins as head coach."

Saints chairman Eamonn McManus described Wellens, who won five Grand Finals and five Challenge Cups as a player, as "the stand-out candidate".

Existing assistant coach Ian Talbot will retain the position he has held under both Justin Holbrook and Woolf.