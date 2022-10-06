Andy Ackers (left), Kallum Watkins and Marc Sneyd (right) will be hoping to make their England debuts against Fiji on Friday

Rugby League World Cup 2021 warm-up Dates: Friday, 7 October Venue: AJ Bell Stadium, Salford Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage: Live text commentary on BBC Sport website and app.

"There is a club if you'd like to go," sang The Smiths. "You could meet someone who really loves you."

From a rugby league perspective, it seems like that club is Salford.

An impressive season under free-spirited coach Paul Rowley has seen three Red Devils players earn shock call-ups to the England World Cup squad.

Kallum Watkins has been here before, playing in the last World Cup final in fact, but it's new territory for both Andy Ackers and Marc Sneyd.

In an ironic turn of events, the England newbies may well earn their international debuts at their home ground of the AJ Bell Stadium on Friday - the final warm-up game before the tournament.

"It is about the confidence and character that Paul has delivered this year," hooker Ackers told BBC Sport. "Everybody knows their role, their job and it is a band of brothers. Everyone is best mates with each other and loves it at the club.

"Hopefully we will do really well in the World Cup, win the tournament and that is what we are working hard for."

'I was working on building site with my dad'

Ackers started his career at Salford's neighbouring Swinton Lions

Ackers has taken the long route on his journey to England recognition, starting off by playing part-time at Swinton Lions before moving down south to London Broncos.

Then came a stint across the Atlantic with Toronto Wolfpack, who gained promotion from the Championship but folded six games into the 2020 season because of financial issues.

The move to Salford followed, where he has flourished, as the side finished sixth in the table this term and were agonisingly beaten in the play-off semi-final by eventual winners St Helens.

The retirement of James Roby and injury to Josh Hodgson has meant Ackers has become the leading contender for the number nine shirt in Shane Wane's side for the World Cup.

"It's always been a goal of mine to get in this England squad," says Ackers, who made his Super League debut at 26. "I am just fortunate this year to hit a bit of form, the proof is in the pudding.

"Shaun has given me an opportunity here to deliver my qualities to this squad so hopefully I can deliver that. It's just an overwhelming moment.

"I think I cried like a baby for around three days after Shaun gave me the phone call, that just shows how much it means to me."

Wigan-born Ackers, 28, was rejected by his home town club, as well as Warrington, and admits some harsh lessons from his father put him on the path to reaching the top.

"I was working on building site with my dad," Ackers says on the early setbacks in his career. "I think he took me there on purpose to show me that I didn't want to go down that route and that's no disrespect to anyone working on a building site, but it just wasn't for me. It made me even hungrier.

"It has always been in my mind about what a dream it would be to play for England, it's up there with the feeling of having my son being brought into the world.

"When I do put the England jersey on I will be bursting with pride and I will give it my all."

'We were in the middle of booking a holiday'

Sneyd won back-to-back Challenge Cups with Hull

If selected on Friday, 31-year-old half-back Sneyd will come full circle after being allowed to leave Salford for Hull in 2014 before returning to the club at the start of the season.

He won the 2016 and 2017 Challenge Cup with the Black and Whites, being named man of the match in both finals, and Wane will be looking for him to deliver the goods with his trust left boot.

"I didn't expect the phone call and it caught me off guard," says Sneyd. "I am over the moon, excited and a bit emotional. Playing for your country is the pinnacle of your career so I will be massively proud to do that.

"We were in the middle of booking a holiday to the Canary Islands. I knew I had played well but the England thing had never crossed my mind. With some of the half-backs England have had over the years, it was a bitter pill to swallow but I took it on the chin and thought it would never happen."

'My time here is not done'

Former Leeds Rhinos captain and six-time Grand Final winner Watkins has reinvented himself as a second row for Salford, but is likely to play at his more familiar position of centre during the tournament.

The 31-year-old has had to overcome mental health issues where he planned his own suicide, external-link leaving NRL side Gold Coast Titans to be with his ill father, as well as a serious knee injury to return to the England fold.

Watkins told BBC Sport: "It has been a tough few years for myself on and off the field but I have always believed in myself that I can get back, do the things properly and believe in myself.

"Injuries happen but it does affect you mentality, it affects your confidence. At the start of the year, I wasn't even thinking about getting into the World Cup squad. It was an inner feeling and believing in myself that my time here is not done."

Watkins featured in a tight and nervy 2017 final, when England were edged out 6-0 by hosts Australia, and was ankle tapped by Josh Dugan as he looked to run clear to score.

He says that moment "has been mentioned a few times" but the side are looking to "make amends" on this occasion, which is particularly motivating for the Manchester-born and United supporting Watkins.

"Old Trafford is a special place," he says. "I have been lucky to play there in a few Grand Finals but to do it in an England shirt would be extra special.

"I grew up round there so it would be nice for the family, who all live near the ground. It would be nice to get there, we know there is a lot of hard work to be put in we have confidence in the group of players we have."