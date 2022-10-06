Super League: 2023 season to start on Thursday, 16 February
The 2023 Super League season is to start on Thursday, 16 February.
There is no scheduled double-header at Easter, with clubs playing just once across the period instead in a 'rivals round' of games.
The Grand Final will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday, 14 October.
Reigning champions St Helens, who announced Paul Wellens as their new head coach on Wednesday, are looking to claim the title for a fifth successive year.
Last month a host of proposals were made by sports management company IMG for the sport - including a plan for relegation to be scrapped for 'Category A' Super League clubs - though no changes have yet been passed and the league's structure will remain the same for now.
Full fixtures for 2023 will be released on 3 November, with confirmation of the Magic Weekend venue, date and fixtures to be announced on 16 October.
Key dates for 2023 season
- Confirmation of Magic Weekend venue, date, fixtures - 16 October 2022
- Full 2023 fixture announcement - 3 November 2022
- Opening round: 16-19 February 2023
- Rival round (Easter): 6-10 April 2023
- Round 27 (final round of regular-season games): 21-24 September 2023
- Eliminators: 29 & 30 September 2023
- Semi-finals: 6 & 7 October 2023
- Grand Final: 14 October 2023