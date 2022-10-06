Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St Helens claimed the Grand Final title for the fourth straight year with victory over Leeds last month

The 2023 Super League season is to start on Thursday, 16 February.

There is no scheduled double-header at Easter, with clubs playing just once across the period instead in a 'rivals round' of games.

The Grand Final will be held at Old Trafford on Saturday, 14 October.

Reigning champions St Helens, who announced Paul Wellens as their new head coach on Wednesday, are looking to claim the title for a fifth successive year.

Last month a host of proposals were made by sports management company IMG for the sport - including a plan for relegation to be scrapped for 'Category A' Super League clubs - though no changes have yet been passed and the league's structure will remain the same for now.

Full fixtures for 2023 will be released on 3 November, with confirmation of the Magic Weekend venue, date and fixtures to be announced on 16 October.

Key dates for 2023 season