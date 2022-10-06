Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

George Williams says it is "unreal" to captain England for their warm-up match against Fiji

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Warrington half-back George Williams said it is an "unreal feeling" to be named captain of England for the first time in their World Cup warm-up match with Fiji in Salford on Friday.

The 27-year-old will stand in for first-choice skipper Sam Tomkins, who is being rested.

England open the World Cup against Samoa in Newcastle on 15 October.

Eighteen of head coach Shaun Wane's 24-man World Cup squad are set to feature in the Fiji fixture.

"It's an unreal feeling. I think it will be the pinnacle of my career to captain my country," said ex-Wigan Warriors and Canberra Raiders playmaker Williams.

"It's something that I'll cherish and I'm really looking forward to leading this great group out."

Tomkins missed games with a knee problem in the closing weeks of the Super League campaign, but the Catalans Dragons full-back told BBC Sport last week that he will be fit and "ready" for the start of the World Cup.

Friday's match against Fiji, semi-finalists in each of the previous three World Cups, will only be the fourth game that England have played since ex-Wigan coach Wane succeeded Wayne Bennett in February 2020.

England, World Cup runners-up in 2017, will also face France and Greece in the group phase after opening the tournament against Samoa at Newcastle United's St James' Park.

England squad to face Fiji: Ackers, Batchelor, Burgess, Cooper, Farnworth, Hall, Hill, Marshall, McIlorum, McMeeken, Pearce-Paul, Powell, Radley, Smith, Sneyd, Thompson, Wardle, Watkins, Welsby, Whitehead, Williams, Young.