Shaun Wane was appointed as England head coach in February 2020, succeeding Wayne Bennett

Rugby League World Cup 2021: England v Samoa Venue: St James' Park, Newcastle Date: Saturday, 15 October Kick-off: 14:30 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online from 13:15; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

England head coach Shaun Wane has named his 24-man squad for the Rugby League World Cup, and now you have the chance to select who you think should be in the hosts' starting line-up to face Samoa in their opener on Saturday.

Dominic Young impressed in the 50-0 victory over Fiji in England's final warm-up game - should he start ahead of either Tommy Makinson or Ryan Hall?

Wigan second rower John Bateman is the only player unavailable as he continues to serve a three-match suspension.

Pick your team and share it using #bbcrl on social media.

Positions in the selector below correspond to the usual rugby league numbering system as follows:

First - Full-back

Second and Fifth - Winger

Third and Fourth - Centre

Sixth and Seventh - Half-back

Eighth and Tenth - Prop

Ninth - Hooker

Eleventh and Twelfth - Second row

Thirteenth - Loose forward

My England World Cup starting team Pick your starting England team for the Rugby League World Cup. Positions correspond with usual shirt numbers (eg. First = Full-back, Second and Fifth = Wingers etc). First 1 Second 2 Third 3 Fourth 4 Fifth 5 Sixth 6 Seventh 7 Eighth 8 Ninth 9 Tenth 10 Eleventh 11 Twelfth 12 Thirteenth 13 Confirm selection

