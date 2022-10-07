Close menu

England 50-0 Fiji: Dominic Young stars on debut in Rugby League World Cup warm-up

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at AJ Bell Stadium, Salford

Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Dominic Young
Dominic Young left Huddersfield for Newcastle Knights in 2020 after limited first-team opportunities
Rugby League World Cup 2021 warm-up
England (28) 50
Tries: Young, Ackers, Watkins, Williams, Batchelor, Thompson, McMeeken, Cooper, Hall Goals: Sneyd 7
Fiji (0) 0

Dominic Young played a starring role on debut as England crushed Fiji 50-0 in their final warm-up game before hosting the 2021 Rugby League World Cup.

Young, 21, dived over in the corner for the opener before providing try assists for Kallum Watkins and George Williams.

Another debutant Andy Ackers and Joe Batchelor also crossed for a 28-0 lead.

Luke Thompson slid in at the start of the second half, Mike McMeeken and Mike Cooper also crossed and Ryan Hall completed an emphatic win in Salford.

Hosts England open the World Cup against Samoa in Newcastle on Saturday, 15 October (kick-off 14:30 BST), with the tournament delayed by a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Easy evening for England

England have faced the Combined All Stars in mid-season internationals over the past two years, but this was their first match against a country on home soil since a 34-0 drubbing by New Zealand at Elland Road in November 2018.

Though five starting players were given their debuts by head coach Shaun Wane, the match was not an official Test meaning caps were not awarded, but new boy Young showcased his potential to be one of the leading lights of the tournament.

The Newcastle Knights winger was almost unstoppable when galloping down the right wing and he gave the visitors a warning with his first touch, but a dive into the corner was unsuccessful as he was unable to keep hold of the ball while touching down.

But the 6ft 7in winger made amends by finishing off a good team move which involved a clever, over-the-shoulder flick by Williams, who was standing in as captain for the rested Sam Tomkins.

Hooker Ackers, a surprise selection for the World Cup squad, and Salford team-mate Watkins both scored on their home ground, with the ex-Leeds captain converting from Young's incredible show of athleticism to keep the ball alive.

St Helens forward Batchelor reacted quickest to Marc Sneyd's kick and Thompson did the same from Williams' grubber, while McMeeken, Cooper and Hall also added tries for a thumping victory on a rainy night at the AJ Bell Stadium.

"We did some really good stuff," said Wane. "With the conditions, the way we played and the way we attacked, there was some good detail in what we did. Fiji will be a lot stronger I'm sure (in the World Cup) but overall it was a really good performance.

"When you consider the World Cup is in October and November, this weather is going to be really important and I thought how we handled the conditions was superb.

"We'll have a good week's training and get ready for a big one next Saturday."

Fiji, meanwhile, had glimmers early on but rolled over once they fell behind, with former St Helens star Kevin Naiqama not being given an opportunity to show his talents.

England: Welsby; Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Hall; Williams, Sneyd; Hill, Ackers, Cooper, Whitehead, McMeeken, Radley.

Interchanges: Marshall, Powell, Thompson, Burgess, McIlorum, Batchelor, Smith, Wardle, Pearce-Paul.

Fiji: Naiqama; Qareqare, Ravalawa, Valemei, Vulikijapani; Moceidreke, Wakeham; Vuniyayawa, Tagituimua, Kamikamica, Miller, Seci, Liolevave.

Interchanges: Masima, Lumelume, Sadrugu, Ratuvakacereivalu, Nakubuwai, Taira, Wong.

Comments

Join the conversation

32 comments

  • Comment posted by Waving Flags, today at 22:14

    Naiqama couldn’t have been fullback could he ?.

  • Comment posted by Southsider, today at 22:07

    The RL world cup should just have the usual NW teams and OZ teams playing eachother. Nobody cares out with.

    • Reply posted by Wiganegg, today at 22:10

      Wiganegg replied:
      Unfortunately RL is not vogue or woke enough! Could you imagine how big the game would be if it got a fraction of the hype and exposure of womens football?

  • Comment posted by zogthebad, today at 22:05

    Shame that no one can be bothered to show the game, they can show womens boring football but not the best team sport around. Tv needs to wake up !

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:07

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      🤣🤣🤣best team sport around! Gem!

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:03

    Difficult to know what to make of that.

    Fiji were woefully disorganised.

    Blown some cobwebs out at least.

    8 more sleeps!!

  • Comment posted by Jeff Waites, today at 21:59

    Clearly not allowed to comment on Ralph Rimmer ? The man’s a disgrace !

  • Comment posted by Voice of treason, today at 21:58

    Great result. Crushed the Fijians will, then took em apart. More clinical display, and itve been 70+

  • Comment posted by Ryo, today at 21:55

    Let’s see what happens when they play someone half decent!

  • Comment posted by waterbob, today at 21:53

    That Dom Young is a bit good isn't he

  • Comment posted by Mushy, today at 21:43

    This is going to be a fantastic tournament and England might just be fashioning a champion team.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 22:03

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      It's probably not. Mainly because there's only 3 nations who really play the sport. It's pretty shocking that England have never won the World Cup considering how few competitive international teams there are

  • Comment posted by gerrumOnside, today at 21:37

    Sneyd must be in the team for his kicking ability. Spot on.

  • Comment posted by Puig Aubert, today at 21:32

    Yes, Fiji were poor but the England backline looked very dangerous.

    The halfback pairing of Williams - creative with ball in hand - and Sneyd - creative with ball on foot - plus Welsby sniffing around for an opening like a hungry dog augurs well.

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 21:32

    Good to get a run out but shame Fiji didn’t make it a more competitive match. I suspect they will be better in the tournament proper.

  • Comment posted by Simon Murphy, today at 21:31

    Good to win, like everyone there will be little preparational games so it is good to win and come out unscathed.

  • Comment posted by DrTheopolis, today at 21:24

    You can only play what's in front of you.

    Shame Fiji didn't provide more of a test.

    • Reply posted by John Of Staveley, today at 21:29

      John Of Staveley replied:
      Trouble is, Rugby League struggle to get enough international sides to have a meaningful tournament before the semis.

