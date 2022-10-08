Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Wales kick off their World Cup campaign against Cook Islands on 19 October

Lebanon ran in eight tries to four as they proved too strong for Wales in a Rugby League World Cup warm-up at Heywood Road.

Kyle Evans scored on his debut for John Kear's side, but they could not match a Cedars team dominated by players based in Australia.

Anthony Walker also went over for Wales while Curtis Davies claimed a double.

Wales kick off the World Cup against the Cook Islands on Wednesday, 19 October in Leigh.

Lebanon take on New Zealand in their first game three days earlier in Warrington.

Head coach Kear said the defeat had made his selection process for the World Cup opener easier.

"I learned a lot about the group, some individuals were very good while others were not so good," he said.

"We improved as the game went on and we had success with the ball in hand when we stuck to the game plan.

"But our kicking game wasn't up to much and it felt too easy for them to score against us."

Wales' Wheelchair squad started their World Cup preparations with a 67-52 victory over Ireland in Halifax.

Stuart Halsey scored four tries and 11 conversions in a remarkable 38-point haul while Stuart Williams also scored five tries. Mark Williams and Mason Baker also crossed.

Ireland were never out of the contest, with a hat-trick by Peter Johnson, who also converted eight out of nine tries in an impressive 28-point display.

Toby Burton-Carter grabbed a brace while Tom Martin and debutant Oran Spain also scored as Ireland took an early lead and then threatened a late comeback.