Wales have scored more than 100 points over their two group games.

EuroRugbyLeague Championship B: Ireland v Wales Ireland (4) Try: Coleman Wales (16) Tries: Ruck, Carr (2), Mundy, Aitken, Burnell (2), Reardon. Cons Salter (6)

Wales ran in eight tries in Dublin to lift the Women's Rugby League European Championship B with an emphatic 44-4 win over Ireland.

The sides met at Donnybrook having both recorded comfortable wins over Italy and the hosts took an early lead through Alison Coleman.

But Wales dominated the rest of the contest and lead 16-4 at half-time after centre Rosie Carr's double.

Leanne Burnell also crossed twice as Wales sealed victory after the break.

Wales thrashed Italy 60-0 at Cross Key in their group opener and it was Amberley Ruck who got them on track after falling behind early on against Ireland.

Carr scored twice either side of a serious leg injury to Ireland's Charlie Willett who left the ground on crutches.

Charlie Mundy and Lauren Aitken both scored in the space of five minutes after half-time to put Wales well in control.

Burnell then followed with two tries either side of Molly Reardon's score while Kathryn Salter added six conversions.