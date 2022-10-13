Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021: Jamaica v Ireland Venue: Headingley, Leeds Date: Sunday, 16 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website and app.

Ireland head coach Ged Corcoran says his side are determined to use their Rugby League World Cup campaign to attract new fans to the game at home.

The Wolfhounds' campaign begins on Sunday against Jamaica at Headingley, where they hope to set out their stall in pursuit of a top-two finish in Pool C.

League does not enjoy mainstream status in Ireland, but with several big names in their squad it is hoped that the World Cup can prove to be a watershed moment for the sport's popularity.

"The ultimate goal is to help build and breed the game in Ireland, and make a bigger status and noise," said Offaly-born head coach Corcoran, who won 11 international caps as a player.

"Being a homegrown man myself, I'm very patriotic about my country and speaking to some to the values to some of the boys we've got, it really stuck out within certain individuals.

"We have had some players in the past who I don't think the valued the culture. They do what they do for their own gains or whether it be for upgraded contracts.

"I just want good people within the environment of Ireland Rugby League, that I set that standard and that tone for the kids we've got coming through."

The inclusion of household names Luke Keary and Richie Myler saw Ireland's 24-man squad announcement at the end of September turn heads, with over half the squad in line to make their Irish debut.

Half-backs Keary and Myler, who were previously capped by Australia and England respectively, are among a sizeable portion of the squad who qualify for Ireland through family links.

Keary, a three-time NRL Grand Final winner, had hoped to represent the Wolfhounds in the 2017 tournament before injury curtailed his involvement, but according to Corcoran he has remained enthusiastic to represent them.

"We've stayed in touch, leading up to this he's been heavily involved in terms of prep and structure," added Corcoran.

"He has challenged me and I have challenged him, he's been a great influence.

"I spoke to the boys [and said] we're all Irish. There's no domestic or heritage anymore, people say 'Aussies aren't Irish', well they are Irish, they're very proud of their heritage and to me if they speak as proudly as they do then they're Irish to me.

"The testament to that will be if they come over next year in the European or Emerging games then they're Irish to me.

"Everybody's Irish until you cross that line where you prove that you're not."