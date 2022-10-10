Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Samoa international Danny Levi helped Huddersfield Giants to a play-off spot in Super League last season

Huddersfield Giants have released hooker Danny Levi on compassionate grounds in order for him to return to Australia.

The 26-year-old made 30 appearances for the club during the course of the 2022 Super League season and had a further 12 months left on his contract.

Managing director Richard Thewlis said: external-link "Danny can leave with our best wishes and return after the World Cup.

"We always put the players and their family's happiness as a priority."

Thewlis added that the club were "very keen" to keep Levi but said it would have been "unfair" given "the circumstances that have now cropped up".