Danny Levi: Huddersfield Giants release hooker 12 months early on compassionate grounds
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
Huddersfield Giants have released hooker Danny Levi on compassionate grounds in order for him to return to Australia.
The 26-year-old made 30 appearances for the club during the course of the 2022 Super League season and had a further 12 months left on his contract.
Managing director Richard Thewlis said: "Danny can leave with our best wishes and return after the World Cup.
"We always put the players and their family's happiness as a priority."
Thewlis added that the club were "very keen" to keep Levi but said it would have been "unfair" given "the circumstances that have now cropped up".