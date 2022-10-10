Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England last hosted the Rugby League World Cup in 2013

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

The "biggest and best" Rugby League World Cup is finally set to get under way after being postponed for a year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosts England face Samoa at Newcastle's St James' Park in the opening game on Saturday (kick-off 14:30 BST).

For the first time, the women's and wheelchair World Cups will also take place alongside the men's competition.

"This is international rugby league's moment to shine," said the tournament's chief executive Jon Dutton.

The event was set to begin last October but was put back by a year after the withdrawal of champions Australia, and New Zealand citing "player welfare and safety concerns" related to Covid-19.

At the time, Dutton said there had been some "really disappointing behaviour", but 12 months on he was in a more upbeat mood with the first game just five days away.

Speaking at the tournament's launch at the Museum of Science and Industry in Manchester on Monday, he said: "We are about to stage the biggest tournament in the sport's 127-year history.

"We welcome the sport's greatest contemporary athletes and the most diverse playing population to have ever assembled in the sport.

"It is fundamentally important that we succeed - it means more people will engage with the sport, there will be more visibility across the globe and more opportunities will be provided by these special moments.

"Together we have the greatest opportunity to create new history that will pave the way for amazing athletes to show the world their talents."

Newly appointed Sports Minister Stuart Andrew said: "Today we launch the biggest and best Rugby League World Cup ever. I know for all of you it has been a long time coming."

Representatives such as head coaches and captains from all the men's teams were in attendance, including those from England's opponents Samoa.

Andrew, the MP for Pudsey, added: "While I have sent all the teams my very best wishes, I hope no-one will mind me saying I cannot wait to cheer on an England win at the weekend."

'It has been a long time coming'

England last hosted the World Cup in 2013 and an idea to bring the tournament back to the country was first conceived two years later.

Dutton pointed to a number of challenges organisers have had to overcome during that period including Brexit, the pandemic, a change in the monarchy, the cost-of-living crisis and the postponement itself.

"This has been an incredible journey," said Dutton. "Everyone collectively has had to navigate so many things but we have done that with a resolute determination. Let the fun begin."

A total of 61 matches will be played across 21 venues in the three tournaments, which are all live across the BBC.

The last World Cup took place in Australia in 2017, when the hosts edged out England 6-0 in a tight an nervy final.

This time, the men's and women's finals take place in a double-header at Old Trafford on 19 November, while the wheelchair final will be at Manchester Central on the previous day.

As well as Samoa, England will also face France and debutants Greece in Group A and boss Shaun Wane said: "It has been a long time coming.

"Since I took charge an Ashes series got cancelled and the World Cup got postponed so I have been bored for the last few years. I am looking forward to it starting."

Asked what a home World Cup means to him, captain Sam Tomkins said: "It means everything.

"I am proud to be English, very proud to put on the jersey and for us to host it in front of our own people is a massive opportunity for us as players with a wider view to grow the sport in the country.

"Hopefully a successful England team can be the catalyst for that."

The tournament's inclusion ambassador external-link Oliver Thomason asked Tomkins: "Are you sure you are going to win?"

"I am 100% sure," he replied.