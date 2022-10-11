Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England second-rower Elliott Whitehead has experienced using the captain's challenge before as skipper of NRL side Canberra Raiders

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Head coach Shaun Wane says he has briefed England's players on the captain's challenge system which will be in operation during the World Cup.

It has been used in Australia's NRL since 2020 but is a new experience for players based in Super League.

Teams can contest a referee's decision at a stoppage in play and are allowed one unsuccessful challenge per game.

"I've shown the players some detail and printed out areas we can challenge and where we can't," said Wane.

Speaking before his side's World Cup opener with Samoa, Wane continued: "We've had a good discussion, we want to make sure nothing goes wrong going into this game.

"We have to make sure that we're switched on and doing the right thing. We don't want a shock on Saturday and get penalised for anything."

Second-rower Elliott Whitehead, who led NRL club Canberra Raiders last season, is one of the few players within the England squad to have experience of using a captain's challenge before.

He said: "I think it's good but I lose more than I win. If you get the opportunity to get a decision right it's always helpful for your team.

"Most of the time, I get it wrong because I listen to too many props. We've made a rule this morning that no props can challenge."

The captain's challenge was first brought in by the NRL with an aim to reduce the impact of an incorrect refereeing decision on the outcome of a match, and was introduced fully into competition external-link following successful trial games prior to the 2020 season.

The system will be utilised at a Rugby League World Cup for the first time.

Speaking at Monday's tournament launch in Manchester, New Zealand captain Jesse Bromwich told BBC Sport: "You'd be surprised at how many of them actually overturn the calls, so it's good when it's working for you and not so much when the opposition gets it.

"The NRL teams have obviously done it a lot in the past couple of years. Knowing at what time of the game to use it is going to be beneficial for some of those teams."

Meanwhile, England are monitoring forward Mike McMeeken before Saturday's tournament opener in Newcastle.

McMeeken, of Catalans Dragons, sustained a leg injury during the 50-0 warm-up win over Fiji on 7 October but trained on Tuesday and may still be in contention for selection.

"At the end of day, we have to win so I'll pick the team that's going to do that for us," said Wane. "I'm more or less settled with my 17."