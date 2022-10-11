Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Harvey Livett's (right) only try of the 2022 Super League season came in Salford's win over Huddersfield in August

Huddersfield have signed Salford centre Harvey Livett on a three-year deal.

The 25-year-old, who started his career at Warrington, made nine appearances for the Red Devils in Super League in 2022.

"Harvey is exactly the kind of player that we want to have involved in this organisation," Giants head coach Ian Watson told the club website. external-link

"Having players like Harvey in the team is important in driving the culture and improving standards across the board."