Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Burrow made 493 appearances during a 17-year career with the Leeds Rhinos, winning eight Grand Finals

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Former England scrum-half Rob Burrow will be the guest of honour when the Rugby League World Cup gets under way at St James' Park on Saturday.

Burrow, 40, will be in the stands to start the tournament welcome, which begins at 14:00 GMT, 30 minutes before England face Samoa in the first match.

He was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease (MND), a degenerative condition affecting nerves in the brain and spinal cord, in 2019.

"It's going to be a thrill," he said.

"It's an honour to get the tournament welcome under way and join my family and my friend Kev {Kevin Sinfield] for the opening celebrations.

"This tournament is going to be like no other so to be there in Newcastle for that opening game should be an unbelievable occasion."

Shortly before kick-off the three 2021 World Cup trophies will be brought onto the pitch with tournament ambassadors Sinfield and Jason Robinson carrying the Paul Barriere men's trophy.

Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and James Simpson, RLWC2021 wheelchair ambassador, will bring out the Wheelchair trophy and RFL President Clare Balding and Fareeha Usman will carry the women's World Cup trophy.