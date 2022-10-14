Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Jake Connor spent six seasons with Hull FC and played in their Challenge Cup final win in 2017

Jake Connor has agreed a three-year deal to return to Huddersfield Giants after his release from Hull FC.

The versatile back asked to leave so that he could be closer to his home and young family in West Yorkshire.

Connor, 27, spent six seasons with the black and whites, winning the Challenge Cup in 2017.

But he came through the Giants academy and played 57 times for them before his switch to Humberside.

"Although it wasn't an easy decision, it's definitely the right one for me and my family," Connor told Huddersfield's club website. external-link

"I feel like I've got some unfinished business at the club and I've got some old mates here that I can't wait to catch up with."

Connor, who can operate at centre, full-back or stand-off, has won five England caps, scoring 34 points, but he has not been included in coach Shaun Wane's squad for the World Cup.