Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

St James' Park is one of five venues to have hosted Magic Weekend

Newcastle United's St James' Park is to host Magic Weekend for a seventh time in 2023.

The Super League event, which sees all 12 teams play in the same venue over two days, will be held on the weekend of 3-4 June.

This could be the final time the showcase is held after clubs last week gave "strong support" to proposals that would see it scrapped from 2024.

Hull KR will face Salford Red Devils in the first game at 13:30 BST on 3 June.

Reigning Super League champions St Helens will play Huddersfield Giants the following day, before Hull FC take on Warrington in the weekend's final match later that afternoon.

"We are delighted to announce the return of Magic Weekend to Newcastle," Super League chief commercial officer Rhodri Jones said.

"It is a firm favourite with fans and a date that players look forward to in the calendar."

Cardiff's Principality Stadium, Edinburgh's Murrayfield, Manchester City's Etihad Stadium and Liverpool's Anfield have all also hosted the event since it was first held in 2007.

Fixtures

Saturday 3 June

Salford Red Devils v Hull KR (13:30 BST)

Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons (15:45 BST)

Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers (18:00 BST)

Sunday 4 June

Wakefield Trinity v Leigh Centurions (12:30 BST)

St Helens v Huddersfield Giants (14:45 BST)

Hull FC v Warrington Wolves (17:00 BST)