Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November

England's emphatic 60-6 victory over Samoa in their opening World Cup match was described as the "stuff of daydreams" and "a complete and utter demolition job " by the BBC TV commentary team.

"That's as good as it gets and lays down a marker for the tournament," said former England captain Jamie Peacock.

"There was a lot of talk before the match that Samoa were a team of superstars but England made them look like a rabble."

Eight players scored tries as the hosts tore Samoa's defence to pieces in the second half at St James' Park.

Shaun Wane's hosts were underdogs heading into the contest against a powerful and skilful Samoa outfit that contained five players from NRL Grand Final winners Penrith Panthers.

But they shook off any fears of a losing start to the tournament by dominating the contest and running in 10 tries in what was predicted to be their toughest group game.

"Wow! That was a complete and utter demolition job from England. It was a magnificent performance with every individual contributing," raved former England forward James Graham.

Former England player Jon Wilkin added: "They executed everything very well and the pleasing thing was they dominated every facet.

"Their backs got through Samoa's defence with ease, the back three were impressive and George Williams and Jack Welsby were absolutely sensational at half-back."

The hosts had all the momentum right from kick-off, going into half-time with an 18-6 lead.

And in the closing stages they went up another gear, adding six tries in the final 15 minutes.

BBC rugby league correspondent Dave Woods described England's display as a "Hollywood performance".

"This is the stuff of daydreams," added Woods during his commentary on BBC One. "A scoreline like this was unthinkable before kick-off.

"England's World Cup charge has started here. They now have the players with star quality to match other top nations.

"Watch out world - England are coming!"

Former Great Britain coach Brian Noble added: "Everyone talked about the physical prowess of Samoa but England showed that we've got some big, strong players too.

"It was a brilliant all-round performance by England, aided and abetted by a team that looked dishevelled, to be honest."

Former Great Britain international Jonathan Davies said the quality of England's attacking play will give them confidence.

"We've often said that England have been strong and dominant in the forwards but unfortunately have lacked that try-scoring, killer instinct," he said.

"This will give England so much confidence in their offensive play. They're confident with their kicking game and their defensive play, now this will be huge for them."

England will face France next Saturday with Samoa taking on Greece the following day.