Rugby League World Cup 2021 Scotland (0) 4 Try: Walmsley Italy (12) 28 Tries: Polselli, Parata, Maizen (3) Goals: Campagnolo 4

Scotland made the worst possible start to their World Cup campaign when they were beaten 28-4 by Italy in Group B.

The Scots, 2013 quarter-finalists, went into the game favourites but now risk repeating their 2017 bottom finish after a poor display in Newcastle.

Jake Maizen scored the tournament's first hat-trick, with Luke Polselli and Dean Parata also going over for Italy.

Lachlan Walmsley got a late consolation try for Scotland, but they were outclassed by their opponents.

Coach Nathan Graham must now prepare his side to face Australia on Friday.

"We're playing the world champions next and, if we can't get up for that game, we don't deserve to be here," Graham said.

"It's a quick turnaround so we've got to get the bodies right and, more importantly, our heads right and come up with a game plan for Australia."

The Scots had no answer to the ball-handling skills of experienced forward Nathan Brown, who was in the Parramatta team that lost to Penrith in the NRL Grand Final a fortnight ago and was a clear winner of the man-of-the-match award on Sunday.

It was a game that brought back memories of Italy's shock win over Wales in the opening game of the 2013 World Cup in Cardiff.

Graham was able to call on six players from Super League and Euan Aitken from the NRL, but they never got going against the Azzurri, who went in without a warm-up fixture.

Aitken showed some classy touches and delivered the pass from which winger Lachlan Walmsley scored Scotland's only try four minutes from the end.

It was routine for the Italians from the moment full-back Polselli reached Radean Robinson's kick with inches to spare to score the first try on nine minutes, and so simple as London Broncos hooker Parata dummied his way over for their second midway through the first half.

Stand-off Jack Campagnolo added both conversions to make it 12-0 and the Azzurri could have been further ahead with both wingers, Richard Lepori and Maizen, spilling passes with the line beckoning.

Hooker Liam Hood and loose forward James Bell were prominent in attack early on for the Bravehearts, who were able to mount a sustained spell of pressure on the back of four successive penalties.

Scotland made it even harder for themselves when skipper Dale Ferguson was sin-binned four minutes before half-time for foul play, and the Italians made the extra man count when Maizen squeezed over for his first try four minutes into the second half.

Ferguson returned to the action but could only watch as Maizen made the most of another defensive lapse to collect his second try and extend his side's lead to 22-0.

Maizen, who plays Queensland Cup rugby league, then raced 80m to complete his hat-trick and Campagnolo took his goal tally to four from five attempts.

The Scots finished a well-beaten side but Walmsley grabbed some consolation when he stepped inside for a try after Aitken's offload.

Scotland: Brierley; Russell, Buchanan, Liu, Walmsley; Hayward, Gahan; Bayliss-Brow, Hood, Luckley, Aitken, Linnett, Bell.

Interchanges: Hellewell, Schneider, Bain, Ferguson.

Italy: Polselli; Lepori, Atkinson, Natoli, Maizen; Campagnolo, Robinson; Iaria, Parata, Moretti, King, Santi, Brown.

Interchanges: Tramontana, Celerino, Hodge, Colovatti.

Referee: Todd Smith