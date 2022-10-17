Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 France (20) 34 Tries: Dezaria, Gigot, Jullien (2), Mourgue Goals: Mourgue (5) Penalties: Mourgue (2) Greece (0) 12 Tries: Taukamo, Mougios Goals: Ilias (2)

France secured a 34-12 victory as Greece made their Rugby League World Cup debut in Doncaster on Monday.

France scored three tries to lead 20-0 at half-time and added two more after the break.

Greece cut the score to 26-6 after Siteni Taukamo claimed their first-ever World Cup try on 56 minutes.

And despite a superb late try by Nick Mougios, France had done enough to go level at the top of Group A with England, who they face on Saturday.

The World Cup debutants struggled to get out of their own half in the opening stages and an attempted 40-20 kick by Lachlan Ilias came up short, giving France the platform for Jordan Dezaria to power over in the ninth minute.

France extended their lead as Arthur Mourgue, who finished with 18 points, kicked a penalty, before Tony Gigot pounced to dot the ball down from Mourgue's grubber kick on the half-hour mark.

Les Bleus, made up of Super League players, sent Benjamin Jullien over from close range on 34 minutes, before Gigot combined with Matthieu Laguerre for Mourgue to cross after half-time.

Greece, featuring a mix of domestic and Australia-based players, gave themselves a glimmer of hope as Taukamo latched on to a kick behind by captain Jordan Meads to claim a historic try.

Mourgue added a penalty before Jullien crossed on the overlap for his second try and a fifth for France, who face hosts England in Bolton next.

But Greece, who return to Doncaster to play Samoa on Sunday, finished a milestone night on a high as Billy Magoulias' kick wide at the death was perfect for Mougios to catch on the run before beating a man and racing over.

France: Escare, Romano, Langi, Laguerre, Yaha, Mourgue, Gigot, Dezaria, Da Costa, Belmas, Jullien, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Sangare, Goudemand, Corentin.

Greece: Robinson, Taukamo, Constantinou, Mougios, Mitsias, Ilias, Meads, Tuliatu, Mamouzelos, Sell, Zampetides, Flocas, Magoulias.

Interchanges: Kambos, Gal, Nianiakas, Dardamanis.