Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v France Venue: University of Bolton Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Coach Shaun Wane will rotate his squad as England face France in their second game of the Rugby League World Cup in Bolton on Saturday.

Wane will bring in the seven players not in the matchday squad as the hosts won Saturday's opener against Samoa, giving them a chance to force their way into contention for the latter stages.

They include Wigan forward John Bateman and veteran Hull KR winger Ryan Hall.

"They understand I can only pick 17 and this week is their chance," said Wane.

"It was very difficult to pick that last team because the players I didn't pick were all in good form.

"I was impressed by their response, all 24 care passionately about their country.

"Then we've got the Greece game [29 October] and hopefully we've got the quarter-finals. Then it's fair game, whoever I'm convinced will get us that win in the quarter-final will play."

Ackers 'buzzing' to be among four Test debutants

Andy Ackers joined Salford after Toronto withdrew from Super League in 2020

Dominic Young was preferred to Hall against Samoa and marked his Test debut with two tries as England caught the eye with a 60-6 win.

Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Kai Pearce-Paul and Marc Sneyd were all selected for the warm-up win over Fiji, which did not have Test status.

They will all make their Test debut on Saturday while Mikolaj Oledzki will win his second cap after making his debut last October in England's 30-10 win over France, who beat Greece in their World Cup opener on Monday.

Second rower Bateman, 29, was sent off in Wigan's Super League semi-final defeat by Leeds and has now completed a three-match ban, missing the England Knights game with France B and England's matches with Fiji and Samoa.

Coach Wane says he has yet to decide whether to rest captain Sam Tomkins at full-back and will discuss his half-back pairing with the rest of his backroom team before finalising his line-up.

Salford hooker Ackers will win his first cap at 28 having cut his teeth with Swinton Lions, London Broncos and Toronto Wolfpack.

"It's an overwhelming feeling but we've got a job to do and that's to win a World Cup," he said. "If I can add anything to that, it's a dream come true. I'm buzzing."