Luis Roberts was the Championship's young player of the year in 2021, scoring 10 tries in 18 appearances for Swinton Lions

Leeds Rhinos have signed outside back Luis Roberts from newly promoted Leigh Centurions on a two-year contract.

Roberts began his career at Salford before joining Swinton, then Leigh, who loaned him to Widnes last season.

The 20-year-old Wales international is currently part of John Kear's side at the Rugby League World Cup.

"I have been in the Championship for the last two years, working hard, and this move will be another level for me," he told the club website external-link .

"My time in the Championship has built me as a player and a person. Leaving Salford was gutting at the time but it has turned me into a different player now.

"There are good players in the Championship and it has tested me to come up against them every week."