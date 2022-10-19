Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Hosts: England Dates: 15 October to 19 November Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Live and Sports Extra; Live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Almost a year later than planned, the 2021 Rugby League World Cup is under way and the first round of group fixtures ended with a thrilling contest between Wales and Cook Islands on Wednesday.

All 16 men's teams have now had their first taste of the tournament, so which players have impressed? Who scored the best try so far? And who was the only person who could keep up with the fastest player in the NRL?

Best team performance

How can you look past England? The host nation were outstanding in their 60-6 demolition of Samoa in Newcastle.

Many pundits and media outlets (BBC Sport included) asked beforehand whether Samoa were favourites for the opening game.

That was answered emphatically by Shaun Wane's team, who ran in 10 tries at a raucous St James' Park.

"It was a stunning performance," former England international Jon Wilkin told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby League podcast.

"To have that level of connectivity, and to be clean and execute so well in the first round of a World Cup is pretty stunning.

"Dom Young delivered and scored a couple of great tries, while Herbie Farnworth's contribution was really composed.

"Around that, you had a smattering of Super League players who absolutely ripped it to shreds. Jack Welsby was incredible; George Williams, Welsby and Kallum Watkins were the best players on the field."

Best quote

Radley must have thought one of his England colleagues was more deserving of the award, and that feeling must be catching on with other teams - Johnathon Ford said pretty much the same thing after helping Cook Islands beat Wales.

Best try

Sixty-three tries have been scored in the first eight men's games - and there are plenty of contenders to be the best.

Greece's Nick Mougios produced a wonderful body swerve to deceive France full-back Morgan Escare and run in from 50 yards during his side's 34-12 loss in Doncaster.

England winger Young showed pace and acrobatics for his two tries against Samoa, Josh Addo-Carr demonstrated why he is considered to be the fastest player in rugby league with a rapid 95-yard dash to the line for Australia against Fiji, and Papua New Guinea hooker Edwin Ipape seemed to hold off half of the Tonga team on his way to setting up Lachlan Lam.

But Joseph Manu probably takes it with his superb solo effort in New Zealand's victory over Lebanon...

Best individual display

Manu deserves a prominent mention here, too.

Lebanon sensed a shock in Warrington when, approaching the midway point of the second half, they trailed the Kiwis by only six points.

However, Manu's brilliance in a scintillating five-minute spell ended any chance of a surprise result.

His line break sent Dylan Brown clear to score and the full-back's pass set up Jordan Rapana, with his own special try sandwiched in between.

Lebanon coach Michael Cheika, who worked with Manu during his spell as an assistant at Sydney Roosters, said: "You love him for the Roosters but you've got to not like him for the Kiwis - he's too good."

Wilkin added: "Manu's performance was, individually, one of the standout performances I've ever seen. Just everything: balance; he's so strong; he's just an incredible athlete."

Honourable mentions go to any number of England players who began in top form, as well as Jake Maizen and captain Nathan Brown in Italy's 28-4 win over Scotland.

Luke Keary was another to impress, helping Ireland to 10 tries against Jamaica. The vision and artistry of the Roosters half-back will be pivotal if Ireland are going to progress from Group C.

Best turn of pace from an unlikely source

Ricky Wilson might have thought he had this title sewn up on Saturday.

When technical problems affected the tournament's opening ceremony, the Kaiser Chiefs frontman began sprinting along the touchline to keep the crowd entertained.

But by Saturday evening, Wilson had a challenger for the crown.

Australia winger Addo-Carr got up to 38.7kph during an NRL match earlier this year, and Fiji's defence could not keep up with him as he streaked clear for the first of his two tries at Headingley.

But one man could. Keep your eye on referee Chris Kendall in pink...

Best feelgood moment

After all the waiting, the World Cup needed an exciting start to bring it to life. England's thumping win, in front of a 43,119 crowd, did just that.

World Cup debutants Jamaica and Greece began with defeats by Ireland and France respectively, but there were huge cheers at Headingley when Kieran Rush kicked the Reggae Warriors' first World Cup points just before half-time.

Greece's journey to the World Cup has been a tortuous one; it was only in August that the Greek Rugby League Federation was recognised by the country's government as the independent governing body for rugby league there.

Before then, the team had been unable to host matches in Greece for several years and had even played in secret to avoid police intervention.

Siteni Taukamo was the man to create history for them, collecting Jordan Meads' kick to score their first World Cup try.

And there are few finer sights or sounds at an international rugby league match than Fiji's pre-match singing of their hymn Noqu Masu, which left Headingley spellbound before their game with Australia.

"It's very emotional, I guess you get overwhelmed with the honour and pride that is given to you to represent the nation of Fiji," captain Kevin Naiqama told BBC Radio 5 Live's Rugby League podcast.

"Ultimately it's to give glory back to God. A big part of our culture is our faith.

"No matter how many times you sing it, that feeling never wavers. I know myself personally and a few other boys definitely shed a tear or two."