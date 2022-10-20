Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Venue: University of Bolton Stadium Date: Saturday, 22 October Kick-off: 17:00 BST

Coach Shaun Wane has named all seven players who did not feature against Samoa in England's 19-man squad to face France on Saturday.

John Bateman completed his three-match ban as the hosts opened their Rugby League World Cup bid with a 60-6 win.

The Wigan forward comes into England's initial squad along with their all-time leading try-scorer Ryan Hall.

Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul and Marc Sneyd are the others who have come in.

Wigan second rower Pearce-Paul was 18th man against Samoa but is now in line to make his Test debut in Bolton along with Salford hooker Ackers, St Helens forward Batchelor and Salford half-back Sneyd.

They were all selected for the warm-up win over Fiji, which did not have Test status, while Leeds prop Oledzki is set to win his second cap.

Dominic Young was preferred to Hull KR veteran Hall against Samoa, but the former Leeds winger returns with Bateman.

Goalkicking winger Tom Makinson and forwards Mike McMeeken, Mike Cooper, Morgan Knowles and Matty Lees, are the players to make way as Wane fulfils his pledge of giving each of his players game time by the second week of the tournament and a chance to put themselves in contention for the latter stages of the competition.

Wane must trim his matchday squad to 17 and said on Tuesday that he had yet to decide whether to rest England captain Sam Tomkins.

The Catalans Dragons full-back is likely to be one of the two players to drop out, with St Helens' Jack Welsby moving from stand-off to full-back, with Wigan scrum-half George Williams taking over the captaincy.

France also won their Group A opener, beating World Cup debutants Greece 34-12 on Monday.

England squad

Sam Tomkins, Kallum Watkins, Herbie Farnworth, Ryan Hall, Jack Welsby, George Williams, Tom Burgess, Michael McIlorum, Luke Thompson, Elliott Whitehead, John Bateman, Victor Radley, Dominic Young, Chris Hill, Andy Ackers, Marc Sneyd, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki, Kai Pearce-Paul.