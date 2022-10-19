Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Ben Harrison played 220 games for Warrington and was part of three Challenge Cup-winning sides

Former Warrington Wolves forward Ben Harrison has been given a four-year ban by UK Anti-Doping.

The 34-year-old returned a test that found traces of drostanolone, an anabolic androgenic steroid, while playing for Barrow in April 2021.

He admitted taking the banned substance but said he had done so during a period when he was retired from the game.

His ban has been back-dated to 11 June 2021 and will end at midnight on 10 June 2025, when Harrison will be 37.

UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble said: "Drostanolone is an anabolic steroid, prohibited at all times, and has no place within sport.

"Steroids can cause serious mental and physical health problems, are open to abuse and addiction, and can impact on an athlete's career and reputation."

Harrison represented Ireland at the 2008 World Cup and also played for England three times.

His club career included loan spells at Widnes Vikings and Wakefield Trinity.