Derrell Olpherts scored 18 tries for Castleford Tigers during the 2022 season

Leeds Rhinos have signed outside back Derrell Olpherts from fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers on a two-year contract.

The 30-year-old previously played for Dewsbury Rams, Hemel Stags and Newcastle Thunder before joining Salford Red Devils in 2018.

He joined Cas in 2020, scoring 36 tries in 54 appearances and helping them to the 2021 Challenge Cup final.

"I am looking to elevate my game here at the Rhinos," said Olpherts. external-link

"I am looking forward to working under Rohan Smith, I am sure he will help me develop my game and develop me as a person as well.

"The squad did fantastic last year and to get to a Grand Final just shows how much effort and skill there is around the place. Hopefully I can add to the squad and help us go one step further."