Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Aaron Smith scored 10 tries in 32 appearances for Leigh last season

Leigh Leopards have signed St Helens duo Tom Nisbet and Aaron Smith on one-year deals.

Both players helped the club win promotion back to Super League last season while on loan from Saints.

Winger Nisbet, 23, scored five tries in eight appearances, with hooker Smith, 26, playing 32 times and scoring 10 tries.

The two additions take Leigh, who rebranded as Leopards on Thursday, to 12 off-season signings.

Meanwhile, forward John Asiata, 29, has signed a two-year contract extension while prop Ben Nakubuwai, 26, and forward Kai O'Donnell, 23, have both signed on for an additional year.