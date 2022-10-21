Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Before taking the job at Salford, Rowley had been coach of Leigh Centurions - now rebranded as Leigh Leopards - and Toronto Wolfpack, winning the Championship with both clubs

Head coach Paul Rowley has signed a three-year contract to remain at Salford Red Devils until 2025.

Rowley, 47, was only appointed 12 months ago, but he has been rewarded for a strong first year in charge.

Salford finished sixth in the Super League and lost narrowly to eventual winners St Helens in the semi-finals of the play-offs.

"I'm very grateful for the the belief and trust placed in me to lead the team going forward," said Rowley.

Speaking to the Red Devils website external-link , he said: "I am privileged to be a part of a fantastic group who will continue to work hard and give 100% commitment to the cause."

His assistant coach Kurt Haggerty has also been given a new three-year deal.

After replacing Ian Watson, who left to join Huddersfield Giants, Salford became known for their attacking style that developed under Rowley.

That led to centre Kallum Watkins, scrum-half Marc Sneyd and hooker Andy Ackers being picked for England's World Cup squad on the back of their performances at club level.