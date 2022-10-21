Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Josh Addo-Carr (right) was one of two Australia players to score a hat-trick

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Australia (40) 84 Tries: Addo-Carr (4), Wighton (2), Crichton, Graham (3), Cleary, Tedesco, Hunt, Burton, Yeo Goals: Cleary (12) Scotland (0) 0

Holders Australia thrashed sorry Scotland 84-0 in Coventry, all but confirming their spot in the Rugby League World Cup knockout stage with a dazzling 15-try win.

Josh Addo-Carr starred, running in four magical tries with Campbell Graham also scoring a hat-trick.

Seven other Australians crossed in rainy conditions.

After a second devastating loss, only a freak set of results will see winless Scotland advance to the quarter-finals.

The Scots must hope Fiji beat Italy on Saturday before losing to Nathan Graham's side in the final round of Group B fixtures next Saturday, with Italy also losing to Australia on the same day.

Scotland, 2013 quarter-finalists, would then rely on points difference to reach the last eight.

Australia's place in the knockout stage will be confirmed on Saturday if Fiji fail to beat Italy.

Addo-Carr the star for ruthless Australia

Australia cantered to their 14th consecutive World Cup win, equalling their own record.

The 11-time world champions were always overwhelming favourites against a Scotland side who were able to call on six players from Super League and Euan Aitken from the NRL.

Mal Meninga's outfit were ruthless, at stages even looking like having an outside chance of breaking the 110-4 record win they set against Russia at the 2000 World Cup.

Early tries from Addo-Carr, Jack Wighton, Angus Crichton, Graham and Nathan Cleary set the standard for an electric display with Scotland rarely getting past the halfway line.

Addo-Carr then used his blistering pace to add his second before Wighton finished off the first-half scoring.

Straight after the restart James Tedesco went over as Ben Hunt crossed to put Australia 50-0 up in the 43rd minute.

Addo-Carr finished off his hat-trick after 48 minutes with Graham and Matt Burton quickly adding scores.

Graham then completed his hat-trick in the closing stages with Isaah Yeo crossing before Addo-Carr's fourth, the final try of the match, relying on some great ball skills on the touchline from Burton.

Australia: Tedesco; Addo-Carr, Wighton, Burton, Graham; Munster, Cleary; Campbell-Gillard, Grant, Carrigan, Crichton, Martin, Yeo.

Interchanges: Hunt, Holmes, Trbojevic, Collins.

Scotland: Walker; Russell, Hellewell, Buchanan, Walmsley; Hayward, Gahan; Bayliss-Brow, Hood, Teanby, Aitken, Linnett, Bell.

Interchanges: Schneider, Bain, Graham, Ferguson.