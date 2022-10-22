Rugby League World Cup: Fiji thrash Italy 60-4
Last updated on .From the section Rugby League
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|Fiji (30) 60
|Tries: Kikau (2), Naiqama, Tagituimua (2), Koroisau,Nakubuwai, Sivo (2), Sandrugu Goals: Wakeham (7), Koroisau (2), Raiwalui
|Italy (0) 4
|Tries: Maizen
Fiji scored 10 tries as they thrashed Italy 60-4 to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.
Viliame Kikau, Penioni Tagituimua and Maika Sivo ran in two tries apiece at Kingston Park in Newcastle.
Kevin Naiqama, Apisai Koroisau, Ben Nakubuwai and Taniela Sadrugu also crossed for the three-time semi-finalists.
Jake Maizen scored Italy's only try, with his side 48-0 down in the 56th minute.
With both sides level on two points in Group B, Fiji would likely advance to the knockout stages with victory over winless Scotland in their final group match next Saturday.
That would mean Italy would have to pull off a shock by comfortably beating holders Australia later that day to advance on points difference.
Fiji: Turuva, Sivo, Naiqama, Valemei, Karawalevu, Koroisau, Wakeham, Kamikamica, Tagituimua, Vuniyayawa, Kikau, Wong, Sims.
Interchanges: Liolevave, Nakubuwai, Sadrugu, Raiwalui.
Italy: Polselli, Lepori, Atkinson, Natoli, Maizen, Campagnolo, Robinson, Susino, Parata, Iaria, King, Santi, Brown.
Interchanges: Tramontana, Moretti, Hodge, Colovatti.