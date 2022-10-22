Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 New Zealand (34) 68 Tries: Watene-Zelezniak (3), Hiku, Niukore, Kris, Marshall-King, Nicoll-Klokstad, Nikora, Smith Goals: Foran (2), Watene-Zelezniak Jamaica (0) 6 Try: Jones-Bishop Goals: Rush

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scored four tries including a hat-trick inside the first 19 minutes as his New Zealand side thrashed Jamaica 68-6 to all but confirm their spot in the Rugby League World Cup last eight.

Eight other players crossed for the Kiwis in a 13-try win.

However, Ben Jones-Bishop went over in the closing stages to score Jamaica's first ever try in a World Cup.

Defeat means debutants Jamaica can no longer reach the knockout stages.

New Zealand can reach the quarter-finals with one game to spare in Group C if Ireland beat Lebanon on Sunday.

'DWZ' stars before historic try

It was a day to remember for 27-year-old Watene-Zelezniak, while the Jamaican team were all smiles at full-time having scored that historic late try.

Watene-Zelezniak finished well with two early tries in the corner before completing his hat-trick with an 80-metre run.

Peta Hiku, Marata Niukore, Sebastian Kris and Jeremy Marshall-King also crossed as the Kiwis went into the break 34-0 ahead.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, Briton Nikora went over early after the restart before Marshall-King added his second, Watene-Zelezniak scored his fourth and Brandon Smith added two tries in the closing stages.

Jamaica's try came in the 76th minute with Jones-Bishop chasing down his own kick after some loose New Zealand defending.

Both sets of players formed a guard of honour for the 34-year-old, playing his 300th career game, after full-time.

New Zealand face Ireland in their next match on Friday, while eliminated Jamaica play Lebanon on Sunday.

Jones-Bishop scored Jamaica's first ever try at a Rugby League World Cup

Jamaica head coach Romeo Monteith told BBC Three:

"You could not have written a better script, except a Jamaica win of course. But lovely of Ben to get that try.

"I would have loved the score to be a bit closer but overall I am pleased with the effort and performance from the boys.

"From day one when we started this project it's all about doing something special. Just being in this World Cup is very special for us."

New Zealand: Nicoll-Klokstad, Watene-Zelezniak, Niukore, Hiku, Kris, Manu, Foran, Fisher-Harris, Smith, Leota, Bromwich, Nikora, Liu.

Interchanges: Papalii, Asofa-Solomona, Marshall-King, Sorensen

Jamaica: Jones-Bishop, Agoro, Ogden, Johnson, Simpson, Woodburn-Hall, Rush, Lawrence, Golding, Tomlinson, Wallace, Farrell, Brown.

Interchanges: Thompson, Andrade, Ho, Bailey