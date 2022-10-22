Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: England 42-18 France - Shaun Wane's side close to knockouts

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at University of Bolton Stadium

Last updated on

Rugby League World Cup: England v France
England (18) 42
Tries: Hall 2, Thompson, Whitehead, Radley, Young 2 Goals: Sneyd 7
France (12) 18
Tries: Mourgue, Pelissier, Romano Goals: Mourgue 3

England all but secured their place in the quarter-finals of the World Cup with a comfortable 42-18 victory over France in Bolton.

Shaun Wane's side have two wins from two games after thrashing Samoa in their opening match and have a points difference of +78 at the top of Group A.

They will aim to complete a flawless passage to the knockout stages when they face debutants Greece in their final group game in Sheffield next Saturday.

Winger Ryan Hall extended his try-scoring record for England with two in the opening 11 minutes, finishing off swift team moves into the corner, and Luke Thompson added a third try.

After their poor start, France hit back. Arthur Mourgue reacted quickest to a ricochet from his own grubber kick and Eloi Pelissier burrowed over from close range for an 18-12 half-time deficit.

But Elliott Whitehead and Victor Radley crossed early in the second half and winger Dominic Young added two more, including a superb length-of-the-field try.

Arthur Romano scored a consolation for France late on.

England showcase second half surge

The two sides were meeting for the 32nd time but England pressed home their dominance by claiming their 21st consecutive victory against France, last losing this fixture in February 1981.

The French, who host the next World Cup in 2025, defeated Greece in their first game and were only a converted try behind at the break but England - as expected - ran away with the contest in the second period.

It started perfectly with Hall scoring twice in the opening 11 minutes, converting through passes from Marc Sneyd, winning his first Test cap, and Herbie Farnworth for similar tries in the left-hand corner.

It extended Hall's record try-scoring tally to 37 for England and the Hull KR man is now the third joint highest scoring player of all time on the international stage, alongside Australian great Darren Lockyer.

Forward Thompson then went in unchallenged between the sticks after a line break from the brilliant Radley created the opportunity.

France responded by punishing England's sloppiness with Catalans Dragons stand-off Mourgue and Toulouse hooker Pelissier both touching down to stun the home support into silence.

But any fears of a huge upset were allayed early in the second period when Whitehead converted his second try of the tournament from John Bateman's offload and Radley claimed his first England try by latching on to Andy Ackers' kick through.

Newcastle Knights winger Young took his tally to four in the competition, his second of the game a sensational burst from range following an interception deep inside his own half.

Only an extraordinary set of circumstances will now stop England from reaching the last eight.

Samoa will be aiming for their first victory against Greece on Sunday, before completing the group against France next Sunday.

England: Tomkins; Young, Watkins, Farnworth, Hall; Sneyd, Williams; Burgess, McIlorum, Hill, Whitehead, Bateman, Radley.

Interchanges: Welsby, Oledzki, Thompson, Ackers.

France: Escare; Romano, Jullien, Langi, Laguerre; Mourgue, Gigot; Dezaria, Da Costa, Belmas, Goudemand, Seguier, Garcia.

Interchanges: Pelissier, Sangare, Springer, Le Cam.

Comments

Join the conversation

67 comments

  • Comment posted by Jimbo, today at 19:58

    Admire the skill sets lads , but a 'World Cup ' it ain't. Crushing victories against scratch ' International ' sides who are making the numbers up is cringeworthy .

  • Comment posted by Smudgerhino, today at 19:51

    RL fan but the scorelines in this World Cup just show only the aussies, kiwis and england arecteams of any credibility. No competition anywhere and to be fair its becoming a bit boring.

    • Reply posted by musicman, today at 19:56

      musicman replied:
      not saying they will but if England beat NZ or Australia by the same scoreline would you be saying the same?

  • Comment posted by Waint, today at 19:49

    We will not know how good England are until they face NZ or Australia. There are no games to test them until then.

    • Reply posted by footfall22, today at 19:57

      footfall22 replied:
      Personally I think we will come unstuck and especially against the Kangeroos. Sadly I can’t honestly see England getting within 20 points of the Aussies.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 19:49

    Shaun Wane was a proud grandad.

  • Comment posted by SirStuartBarnes, today at 19:44

    Rugby Union was the winner tonight

    • Reply posted by musicman, today at 19:49

      musicman replied:
      ...went to check Rugby Union headlines... nope! nothing there of any note, but feel free to go on RU forums if you want to discuss with them

  • Comment posted by widnes, today at 19:43

    A slowly dying game… sadly.. this type of event is 40 years too late. Empty stadiums. It’s all Wigan v St. Helens etc along the M62.

    • Reply posted by Marlonjd, today at 19:57

      Marlonjd replied:
      Absolute nonsense!

  • Comment posted by musicman, today at 19:42

    People saying it should be reduced numbers in the competition. I totally disagree - its a world cup. Rugby league for the world, including emerging and aspiring nations.The amazing stories about Jamaica, Greece and other part timers playing out of their skin should not go untold.All other sport is no different in that there's a best and there are those wanting to be able to compete with the best.

  • Comment posted by Rudolf Schenker, today at 19:42

    Spirited performance by France, England just had too much class. Cmon England keep it going we need something to cheer about.

    • Reply posted by Rodriguez Bonanza, today at 19:57

      Rodriguez Bonanza replied:
      Nice comment pal. Keep up the good work England.

  • Comment posted by footfall22, today at 19:39

    After an almost flawless performance last week by England against Samoa today was a little disappointing. To concede three soft tries against France isn’t the stuff of future World Champions. England need to look at how professional and ruthless the Aussies were last night against inferior opposition. Harsh? No if you play like that against the Kiwis or Aussies and it will be goodnight Vienna.

  • Comment posted by 123, today at 19:39

    A decent win, but a bit of a mixed bag performance-wise. Not particularly impressed by Sneyd, Ackers or Oledzki, Hall really stuck his hand up though and I'd start him at centre if Watkins is injured. Williams has also been a revelation after such a poor season at Warrington, looks back to his absolute best. Clearly last week's team are the prime starters, and based on today Wane is spot-on.

    • Reply posted by footfall22, today at 19:43

      footfall22 replied:
      Try assists by Sneyd and Ackers.

  • Comment posted by yup, today at 19:37

    Shocking decision not to review the first England try at the beginning of the 2nd half. In real time a clear forward pass - how come they missed it ?

    Took the wind out of France's sails that.

    • Reply posted by mark, today at 19:42

      mark replied:
      Can’t review for a forward pass

  • Comment posted by Haveaniceday, today at 19:36

    They’ll need to sort that defence out if they want to win the competition

  • Comment posted by wildbeast, today at 19:35

    Billy Bonzo you are the embarressmant. Why are you on here? great win again and the 1/4 finals and semis will be epic but you won''t like that.

  • Comment posted by Footyfan, today at 19:32

    I'm loving watching England with my lad. There us a purity about the game, which football has long since lost.

    • Reply posted by Benny Fitz-Sponger, today at 19:36

      Benny Fitz-Sponger replied:
      Well said 👏👏👏

  • Comment posted by spinkbottle, today at 19:28

    I don't watch a lot of RL so I might be very wrong but the commentary on the game seemed to suggest that England did little wrong while France ran in three tries and England squandered several attacking opportunities
    Play like that against the Aussies and they will be hammered won't they?

    • Reply posted by Stevejh, today at 19:33

      Stevejh replied:
      Play like anything against the aussies and they will beat you.

  • Comment posted by DJ Talent, today at 19:27

    A win's a win they say, that is until the Kiwi's or Kangaroos bust the bubble as always happens. Some joke scorelines and the very poor crowds should be a real concern for those incharge. Should be the last time the RLWC is staged over here, people just don't give a damn about the game.

    • Reply posted by Gaz Ump, today at 19:38

      Gaz Ump replied:
      What a load òf cr@p.

      SJP was nearly full last week.

  • Comment posted by RobJ, today at 19:24

    Well done England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺🇪🇺

    • Reply posted by HanSolo1979, today at 19:30

      HanSolo1979 replied:
      What’s with the flags lol?

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 19:20

    comfortable win for the hosts,competition as a whole has been average with too many hopelessly one sided games. The commentators have had to work hard “great Scottish defence” cried Jonathan Davies although Scotland were 60 points down at the time. The organisers need to change the format ,maybe four seeded teams plus 2 qualifiers and a round robin tournament,top two play final,

    • Reply posted by musicman, today at 19:33

      musicman replied:
      I disagree with "average" and views about one sided games. Football has 8-0 results in world cups, rugby union 120-0. FA Cup and Olympics is best versus wannabees? Thats sport and being inclusive. Let everyone try and pit themselves against the best, that's how they aspire to get better. Even in one sided games we've seen some great skills, efforts on winning and losing teams. I'm all for it.

  • Comment posted by KR, today at 19:19

    Go England!

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:18

    Australia just look a cut above

