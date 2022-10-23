Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Samoa's biggest international win had previously been 60-0 against Cook Islands in 1994

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Samoa (42) 72 Tries: To'o, Paulo, Levi (2), Harris-Tavita (2), Hunt, Luai, Lafai (2), Brown, Crichton, Feagai Goals: Crichton (10) Greece (0) 4 Try: Ilias

Samoa recorded their biggest ever win as they scored 13 tries against Greece to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.

Tim Lafai, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Danny Levi ran in two tries apiece at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster.

Brian To'o, Junior Paulo, Royce Hunt, Jarome Luai, Fa'amanu Brown, Stephen Crichton and Mat Feagai also crossed for Matt Parish's side.

Samoa face France for a last-eight spot next Sunday in Warrington.

England's quarter-final place is now confirmed after their 42-18 win over France on Saturday followed a 60-6 victory over Samoa in the tournament opener.

However, Samoa responded to that thumping defeat in this fixture, with a try from Penrith Panthers winger To'o inside the first 60 seconds setting the tone for a one-sided affair.

Greece's only try came from Lachlan Ilias and the World Cup debutants are unable to progress past the group phase.

Samoa: Suaalii; To'o, Crichton, Lafai, Feagai; Luai, Harris-Tavita; Papalii, Levi, Paulo, Sao, Su'a, Aloiai.

Interchanges: Hunt, Taupau, Brown, Kaufusi.

Greece: Robinson; Taukamo, Constantinou, Mougios, Mitsias; Magoulias, Ilias; Bastas, Mamouzelos, Flocas, Kambos, Vrahnos, Sell.

Interchanges: Gal, Nianiakas, Sue-Tin, Bosmos.