Rugby League World Cup: Samoa 72-4 Greece - win boosts Samoa's last-eight hopes
|Rugby League World Cup 2021
|Samoa (42) 72
|Tries: To'o, Paulo, Levi (2), Harris-Tavita (2), Hunt, Luai, Lafai (2), Brown, Crichton, Feagai Goals: Crichton (10)
|Greece (0) 4
|Try: Ilias
Samoa recorded their biggest ever win as they scored 13 tries against Greece to boost their hopes of reaching the World Cup quarter-finals.
Tim Lafai, Chanel Harris-Tavita and Danny Levi ran in two tries apiece at the Eco-Power Stadium in Doncaster.
Brian To'o, Junior Paulo, Royce Hunt, Jarome Luai, Fa'amanu Brown, Stephen Crichton and Mat Feagai also crossed for Matt Parish's side.
Samoa face France for a last-eight spot next Sunday in Warrington.
England's quarter-final place is now confirmed after their 42-18 win over France on Saturday followed a 60-6 victory over Samoa in the tournament opener.
However, Samoa responded to that thumping defeat in this fixture, with a try from Penrith Panthers winger To'o inside the first 60 seconds setting the tone for a one-sided affair.
Greece's only try came from Lachlan Ilias and the World Cup debutants are unable to progress past the group phase.
Samoa: Suaalii; To'o, Crichton, Lafai, Feagai; Luai, Harris-Tavita; Papalii, Levi, Paulo, Sao, Su'a, Aloiai.
Interchanges: Hunt, Taupau, Brown, Kaufusi.
Greece: Robinson; Taukamo, Constantinou, Mougios, Mitsias; Magoulias, Ilias; Bastas, Mamouzelos, Flocas, Kambos, Vrahnos, Sell.
Interchanges: Gal, Nianiakas, Sue-Tin, Bosmos.