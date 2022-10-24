Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Leigh Miners Rangers finished fifth in Group 2 of the 2022 Women's Super League, but will compete as Leigh Leopards in next year's competition

Leigh Leopards are to merge with Leigh Miners Rangers for the 2023 Women's Super League season.

They will play in Group 2 of the competition alongside Salford Red Devils, who are new to the league.

Leigh Miners Rangers competed in the division this season for the first time, finishing fifth out of the seven teams.

Every player and member of staff from the club has been offered their current role at Leigh Leopards.

"We will inherit a lot of great people who share a common goal to develop and grow women's rugby league and make this club the best it can be," said Leigh Leopards operations manager Neil Jukes.

"We will devote as much time and effort into making it a success as we do the men's Super League team".

The men's team changed their name last week from Centurions to Leopards and signed 12 new players as they prepare for their return to Super League after promotion from the Championship.