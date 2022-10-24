Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Andrew Dixon has played in two Super League Grand Finals, both with St Helens in 2010 and 2011

Salford Red Devils have re-signed forward Andrew Dixon on a two-year deal from former Super League side Toulouse Olympique.

The 32-year-old came through St Helens' academy before joining Salford in 2013 and later signing for Leigh.

After winning two Championship titles with Leigh, Dixon had a three-year spell with Toronto Wolfpack and went on to join Toulouse from the 2021 season.

"I'm really looking forward to getting going," he told the club website. external-link

"I'm delighted to have signed for such a progressive club like Salford Red Devils."