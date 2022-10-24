Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Sam Lisone has spent his career in the NRL, with New Zealand Warriors and then Gold Coast Titans

Leeds Rhinos have signed Gold Coast Titans prop Sam Lisone on a two-year contract.

The 28-year-old Samoa international worked under Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith when the latter was in charge of New Zealand Warriors' under-20s.

"It is a new chapter for me and a fresh start - not just for playing but a new lifestyle, in a new country," Lisone told the club website. external-link

"I have heard a lot of good stuff about the club."