Sam Lisone: Leeds Rhinos sign Gold Coast Titans prop on two-year deal
Rugby League
Leeds Rhinos have signed Gold Coast Titans prop Sam Lisone on a two-year contract.
The 28-year-old Samoa international worked under Rhinos head coach Rohan Smith when the latter was in charge of New Zealand Warriors' under-20s.
"It is a new chapter for me and a fresh start - not just for playing but a new lifestyle, in a new country," Lisone told the club website.
"I have heard a lot of good stuff about the club."