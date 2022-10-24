Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - New Zealand v Ireland Date: Friday, 28 October Kick-off: 19:30 BST Venue: Headingley Stadium, Leeds Coverage: Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Props Liam Byrne and Jaimin Jolliffe are set to miss Ireland's final World Cup group game against New Zealand on Friday because of suspension.

Wigan forward Byrne has received two separate one-match penalty notices for late and dangerous tackles during the 32-14 defeat by Lebanon on Sunday.

Jolliffe, who plays for Gold Coast Titans in the NRL, was been given a one-game ban for a high tackle.

The pair have until 11:00 BST on Tuesday to appeal if they wish.

Ireland's loss to Lebanon means it is likely they will need to beat the Kiwis at Headingley to have any hope of reaching the last eight.

The Wolfhounds are level on points with Lebanon and currently hold the second qualification spot in Group C with a superior points difference, but Lebanon are heavy favourites to progress to the last eight along with group leaders New Zealand.

Ireland take on the world's number one-ranked nation in their final group game, while the Cedars face a Jamaica team that has lost its first two matches by an aggregate score of 116-8.