Josh Hartshorne had played rugby league at amateur level prior to joining Cornwall

Cornwall prop Josh Hartshorne has signed a new contract until the end of next season.

The 26-year-old was named the club's player of the year last season.

He is the latest player to commit to the club, with Hull Kingston Rovers forward Nathan Cullen agreeing a move to Penryn late last week.

"Last year went better than I ever could have imagined because I didn't see myself getting much game time when I signed," Hartshorne said.

"The club already had two established props in Anthony Mullally and Jack Ray but I got my chance and after I became accustomed to the differences between the amateur and professional game, there was no holding me back.

"I'm proud of what I achieved but that was last year and now we have to look forward.

"How we go next year will be all about how much the boys want it and with training becoming easier because we will have a settled squad, I am looking forward to progressing as a player and the club to do likewise."