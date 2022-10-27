Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Date : Friday, 28 October Venue : Headingley Stadium, Leeds Kick-off: 19:30 BST Coverage : Watch live on BBC Three, BBC iPlayer and online; Live commentary on Radio 5 Sports Extra; Live text and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

Ireland need to pull off one of the greatest World Cup shocks by beating world number one side New Zealand if they are to keep alive their hopes of reaching the quarter-finals.

The two sides meet for the first time at Headingley in Leeds on Friday.

Ireland are currently second in Group C, two points behind their opponents, after losing to Lebanon on Sunday.

But even a historic victory might not be enough if Lebanon secure a big win over Jamaica on Sunday.

New Zealand, the 2008 champions, come into Friday's game with a 100% record, having scored 19 tries and a total of 102 points from their two matches.

They are also seeking to win six matches in a row for the first time.

Lebanon, level on points with Ireland, go into their game as favourites to beat World Cup debutants Jamaica

"It's a big ask but we've got the confidence and the desire to want to do it," said Ireland prop Michael Ward. "It's 13 versus 13 on the pitch.

"The coaching staff have watched all their previous games and come up with a plan that is going to best suit our players to try to take them down.

"That's what we're going to do. We'll do our best."

The Wolfhounds will be without suspended Liam Byrne and Jaimin Jolliffe, while Rob Mulhern is injured.

Back row Henry O'Kane and prop Dan Norman could make their debuts but there was disappointment for Jolliffe, who lost an appeal against a one-match ban on Wednesday.

The Kiwis welcome back influential prop Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and half-back Jahrome Hughes to their squad following suspension and injury respectively.

Ireland squad: Myler, Chamberlain, Toby King, Innes Senior, Keary, Keyes, Cook, Jolliffe (suspended), Bentley, Halton, George King (capt), McDonnell, Rushton, O'Hagan, Norman, O'Kane, Louis Senior, Michael, Hasson

New Zealand squad: Manu, Mulitalo, Hiku, Rapana, Brown, Hughes, Jesse Bromwich, Smith, Fisher-Harris, Papali'i, Kenny Bromwich, Tapine, Foran, Asofa-Solomona, Nikora, Waerea-Hargreaves, Liu, Nicoll-Klokstad, Sorensen

Referee: Robert Hicks

Video referee: Adam Gee