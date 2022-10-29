Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

England won all three of their round-robin matches at the inaugural PDRL World Cup

England face New Zealand in the first Physical Disability Rugby League World Cup final in Warrington on Sunday.

The third-place play-off between Wales and Australia (14:00 GMT) and the final (19:00) will be shown live on the BBC Sport website and iPlayer.

Wales finished second behind England in the round-robin phase.

But they dropped to third having lost the points from their win over the Kiwis because of what they described as an "unintended technical breach".

The points from the opening game of the tournament, which Wales won 28-26, were instead awarded to New Zealand and secured their place in the final.

PDRL players undergo a classification process, similar to the Paralympic classification framework and adapted for rugby league, putting them into one of three classes based on their impairment.

There are limits on the numbers of players from each class that can be on the field for a team at any one time.

After Wales' win over Australia on Friday, Wales Rugby League said: external-link "On Sunday, the Wales PDRL side faced New Zealand in the first ever international match involving the new PDRL classification system.

"During the game there was an unintended technical breach when Wales exceeded on-pitch classifications.

"We are disappointed not to be taking part in the final but nevertheless it has taken a remarkable effort from players and staff to enable us to compete at the first PDRL World Cup."

England ended the round-robin phase with three wins from three games, finishing with a 50-2 victory over New Zealand on Friday.

Leading 30-0 at the break, England agreed to reduce their team size from 11 players to eight in the second half to match up with New Zealand, who had lost some of their squad to injuries during the first period.

All six group matches have been played at Victoria Park in Warrington, which will also be the venue for the third-place play-off.

The final will take place at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, home of Super League club Warrington Wolves, immediately after Samoa play France in the Rugby League World Cup.