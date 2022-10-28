Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Victor Radley scored a try in England's win over France in Bolton on Saturday

Rugby League World Cup 2021 - England v Greece Venue : Bramall Lane, Sheffield Dates : Saturday 29 October Kick-off : 14:30 BST Coverage : Watch live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and online; live commentary on Sports Extra; live texts and highlights on BBC Sport website & app

England will be heavy favourites to maintain their 100% start to the World Cup and advance to the quarter-finals as group winners when they face World Cup debutants Greece on Saturday.

The two sides meet for the first time at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

England are guaranteed a quarter-final spot after convincing wins over Samoa and France and will win Group A if they avoid defeat.

Greece are bottom of the group after two losses, conceding 106 points.

'Sheffield match is personal'

George Williams has been named England captain with Sam Tomkins rested, while Victor Radley, who qualifies to play for England through his Sheffield-born father, is also included.

"It is personal for me, and special," said Radley whose father and brother will be watching from the stands on Saturday.

"It's something I'm really looking forward to. When I chose to play for England, I looked forward to this Sheffield game and playing in front of my old man.

"Now it's here, it's a big occasion for the family but I'm going out to do my part for the team. I'm sure after the game I'll see everyone and have about 20 pints."

'The Greeks are starting to love rugby league'

Greece captain Jordan Meads hopes his side's involvement in their maiden world cup will be a "springboard for the sport" in the nation.

The national team were banned from playing in Greece for several years until government recognition of the Greek Rugby League Federation in August.

"The Greeks are really starting to love their rugby league," said Meads.

"Having the national team in the World Cup, we knew they'd get behind us and the amount of messages and support we've received over the last month or so has been absolutely mind-boggling.

"The World Cup is the greatest microphone you can have, so we're really hoping to use this tournament to springboard the sport in our country."

Australian Belinda Sharpe has been appointed as referee for the match at Bramall Lane.

She will become the second female to control a men's Rugby League World Cup game, following Kasey Badger, who took charge of the match between Wales and Tonga on Monday.

England squad: Williams (capt), Makinson, Hall, Welsby, Burgess, Thompson, Bateman, Radley, Young, Knowles, Lees, Cooper, Hill, Ackers, McMeeken, Sneyd, Batchelor, Oledzki, Pearce-Paul.

Greece squad: Bastas, Constantinou, Flocas, Ilias, Kambos, Katsidonis, Mamouzelos, Meads (capt), Mitsias, Mougios, Nake, Niniakas, Rousoglou, Sell, Sue-Tin, Taukamo, Tuliatu, Vrahnos, Zampetides.

Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Video referee: Ben Thaler