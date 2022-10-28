Close menu

Rugby League World Cup: Crushing New Zealand win leaves Ireland facing exit

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Headingley, Leeds

Last updated on .From the section Rugby Leaguecomments22

Ronaldo Mulitalo
Ronaldo Mulitalo's flying dive into the corner was one of the tries of the night
Rugby League World Cup 2021
New Zealand (24) 48
Tries: Hughes 2, Rapana 2, Hiku 2, Mulitalo, Fisher-Harris, K Bromwich, Manu Goals: Rapana 2, Brown 2
Ireland (6) 10
Tries: Senior 2 Penalties: Chamberlain

New Zealand cruised to a 48-10 victory to leave a forlorn Ireland facing a group-stage exit from the World Cup.

Ireland actually went ahead through Ed Chamberlain's penalty, but are now relying on an unlikely favour from Jamaica against Lebanon on Sunday.

New Zealand scored a total of 10 tries, with Jahrome Hughes, Jordan Rapana and Peta Hiku all going over twice.

Louis Senior grabbed two opportunistic tries for Ireland, but they fell to defeat against a classy Kiwis side.

Ronaldo Mulitalo, James Fisher-Harris, Kenny Bromwich and Joseph Manu were also on the scoresheet for New Zealand, who missed six conversions.

Michael Maguire's men finish top of Group C with a 100% winning record and have amassed 150 points from their three games.

They will face the runner-up of Group B - likely to be Fiji or Italy - in the quarter-finals, with that match taking place in Hull next Saturday (kick-off 19:30 GMT).

"I am very pleased where the players are at," said Maguire. "They are a tight-knit group of boys and we need to focus on the next game now. I think it will be Fiji.

"There are areas we need to chat about, but from a defensive point of view we were strong.

"We need to adapt a bit more with our attack but another good step forward to where we want to head."

Group C
How Group C now looks...

Kiwis prove too good

Ireland's campaign started brightly with an expected victory over tournament debutants Jamaica, but an error-ridden and ill-disciplined defeat against Lebanon looks to have proved extremely costly.

Ged Corcoran's men now require the Reggae Warriors - bottom of the group with two losses and a -108 points difference - to claim what would be a huge surprise success over Lebanon.

In the first international meeting between the two sides, Ireland's challenge at Headingley was to defeat a New Zealand outfit ranked number one in the world - and which had won their last five matches.

Chamberlain's 40-metre penalty gave them a dream start, but hopes of a sensational shock quickly disappeared as the excellent Hughes jinked through a number of challenges to touch down.

Rapana then found acres of space down the right wing for an easy finish from Hughes' kick, while Hiku went in twice in between Senior's brilliant intercepted effort, running clear from 30-metres out to cross.

That Ireland try was greeted with a huge roar from supporters packed into the South Stand, but it was their loudest cheer on a disappointing night.

Cronulla winger Mulitalo's flying dive into the corner was a stunning show of athleticism and gave the Kiwis a deserved 24-6 half-time advantage.

New Zealand had Jared Waerea-Hargreaves sent to the sin-bin close to the break for a head-high tackle on Dan Morgan that Corcoran called a "dog shot" and "game-changer" afterwards, suggesting the prop should have been sent off.

But Rapana sneaked in at the start of the second half, while Fisher-Harris broke through from a short pass and Hughes got his second of the game courtesy of a sublime dummy.

There was more pain for Ireland when Kenny Bromwich reacted quickest to Chamberlain's fumble and, though Senior got a second, Manu's late bursting run allowed New Zealand to claim a record sixth straight international victory.

Corcoran added: "It was great, what an occasion in front of 14,000 people. The Irish turned up in numbers tonight and to feel the energy and hear the noise spurred the boys on.

"It was great for the game as a whole, it makes a difference for the players, staff and, on such a big stage, we got great backing against one of the best sides in the world."

Comments

Join the conversation

23 comments

  • Comment posted by gg, today at 22:20

    Looked like men against boys NZ far superior 👍

  • Comment posted by mark, today at 22:18

    NZ were not at their best but still won convincingly. They are the team to beat!

  • Comment posted by DJ Talent, today at 22:17

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by tony Q, today at 22:16

    too many non irish players has beens ?

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 22:13

    Also thought Waerea-Hargreaves should have been sent off.

    • Reply posted by Saint Ste, today at 22:15

      Saint Ste replied:
      Agreed. It was a bad tackle and very lucky to stay on the pitch

  • Comment posted by Dirk Van Diggler, today at 22:13

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Saint Ste, today at 22:12

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Mick Sterbs, today at 22:12

    Sorry Dave Woods,love RL but every four years it will be between the same three countries
    As for the crowds at this WC,not a good look

    • Reply posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 22:14

      The Greatest Game Of All replied:
      Looked pretty healthy at a Headingley to be fair.

  • Comment posted by The Greatest Game Of All, today at 22:12

    Great effort by Ireland. Hicks have them nowt he didn’t have to but gave NZ a lot he didn’t have to. NZ by far the superior side but lots and lots of positives for Ireland.

  • Comment posted by Chris, today at 22:11

    Kiwis still misfiring but Brown & Hughes make a difference. Too much firepower.

  • Comment posted by Waint, today at 22:08

    Ok game, Ireland did really well. Very poor place kicking by NZ, not worthy of a World Cuo.

    • Reply posted by Saint Ste, today at 22:18

      Saint Ste replied:
      Discipline had cost Ireland in this tournament

  • Comment posted by Rudolf Schenker, today at 22:08

    Ireland missed 94 tackles wow, must surely be a world record. How embarrassing for a so called professional RL side.

  • Comment posted by Billy Bonzo, today at 22:06

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by no_likey_no_lighty, today at 22:03

    NZ look rusty but just look at that pack, with players like Manu and Hughes waiting in the wings, so to speak. If they click, they could win the whole thing

  • Comment posted by ron watt, today at 22:00

    Another pulsating thriller,just 38 points in it ......

  • Comment posted by JohnR, today at 21:59

    Jamaica 99 Lebanon 0 worth a pound surely?
    What a joke this “sport” is

    • Reply posted by Lastover, today at 22:13

      Lastover replied:
      Go back to watching overpaid prima donna footballers rolling around on the ground in "agony" when there is a gust of wind, disputing decisions and using gamesmanship in an effort to promote their self worth.

  • Comment posted by MarktheHorn, today at 21:57

    Not a bad effort by Ireland keeping NZ to below 50.

