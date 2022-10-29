Last updated on .From the section Rugby League

Fiji beat Italy and Scotland after losing to Australia in their opening group game

Rugby League World Cup 2021 Fiji (18) 30 Tries: Sadrugu, Kikau, Raiwalui, Sivo, Sims Goals: Wakeham 5 Scotland (8) 14 Tries: Walmsley, Hellewell, Liu Goal: Schneider

Scotland's exit from the Rugby League World Cup was confirmed by a 30-14 loss to Fiji at Kingston Park, Newcastle.

The Bravehearts required a improbable win by more than 65 points to stand any chance to reaching the quarter-finals.

Lachlan Walmsley, Ben Hellewell and Bayley Liu scored tries for a Scotland side missing key players to injury.

Fiji's win means they are almost certain to qualify as Group B runners-up behind Australia, and therefore play New Zealand in the last eight.

The two nations met at the same stage of the 2017 tournament, with Fiji upsetting the Kiwis in a low-scoring contest in Wellington.

Australia remain top of Group B on points difference and are expected to beat Italy (19:30 BST kick-off) in their final match to secure first position.

Scotland's elimination was all but confirmed after heavy defeats by Italy and Australia in their first two group games and their wait for a first World Cup victory since 2013 goes on.

However, there were positives to take from a display full of endeavour against a Fiji team that have reached the semi-finals in each of the past three World Cups.

Walmsley's interception and length-of-the-field try got Scotland on the scoreboard after they had conceded early tries to Taniela Sadrugu and Viliame Kikau.

Henry Raiwalui and Maika Sivo were Fiji's scorers either side of half-time but they were unable to stretch clear of the Bravehearts, with Hellewell and Liu keeping Scotland's deficit at 10 points.

Korbin Sims powered over for the final points of an increasingly bad-tempered second period which saw Walmsley, Kikau and Scotland's Luke Bain all sent to the sin bin.

Fiji: Turuva; Karawalevu, Naiqama, Valemei, Sivo; Raiwalui, Wakeham; Vuniyayawa, Koroisau, Sims, Kikau, Wong, Sadrugu.

Interchanges: Tagituimua, Toloi, Ratuvakacereivalu, Manuel-Liolevave.

Scotland: Dixon; Walmsley, Liu, Buchanan, Russell; Bell, Gahan; Teanby, Schneider, Luckley, Hellewell, Linnett, Bain.

Interchanges: Bayliss-Brow, Graham, Ferguson, Emslie.